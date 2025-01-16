"Finally we have a Lewandowski replacement" - Fans praise Barcelona star who played in unnatural position in 5-1 win over Betis

Barcelona fans have commended Dani Olmo following their 5-1 Copa del Rey win over Real Betis on Wednesday (January 15). Olmo was brilliant in attack despite playing in an unnatural position as a false nine.

Three minutes into the game, Gavi opened the scoring for Barcelona after being set up by Olmo. In the 27th minute, Jules Kounde doubled La Blaugrana's lead following a decent pass from Lamine Yamal.

In the 58th minute, Raphinha made it 3-0 following a fast break from defense to attack. Ferran Torres scored Barca's fourth goal in the 67th minute following a fine pass from Olmo.

In the 75th minute, Yamal placed his shot into the back of the net after being set up by Fermin Lopez. Yamal's goal was debated, as there appeared to have been an offside in the build-up. However, the goal was given after the VAR's review.

In the 83rd minute, Kounde fouled Jesus Rodriguez in the penalty box and Betis were awarded a penalty. Vitor Roque converted the spot-kick in the 84th minute, making the final scoreline 5-1.

Olmo's passing accuracy was 87% (47/54) against Real Betis. He provided two assists and registered two shots on target (via Sofascore). In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to laud the Spaniard for his performance, with one posting:

"Finally we have lewandowski replacement."

"Olmo false 9 is the way," another added.

"Olmo aced his role. Loved it," an excited fan tweeted.

"Let’s applaud olmo tonight 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," another suggested.

"This is a monstrous performance. The world is not ready for this new formation. ( Olmo as False 9) Many oponents will be battered this season.🤣," a fan opined.

"Dani Olmo casually replaced lewandowski as a striker and dropped a masterclass, how is he real? 😭," wrote another.

How did Barcelona's right-winger Lamine Yamal perform against Real Betis?

Lamine Yamal once again proved his importance for Barcelona by scoring one goal and registering one assist during the game. The Spaniard has now scored three goals in his last three games for Barca.

In his stint against Betis, Yamal had a passing accuracy of 83% (19/23). He provided three key passes and was successful in five out of seven attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

The Spaniard has scored nine goals and registered 13 assists in 24 games this season. Yamal remains a key player for Hansi Flick in attack as Barcelona look to regain their league form in the new year.

