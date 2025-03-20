"Finally a perfect team", "This team will win a World Cup" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal name XI for Denmark clash

Football fans on social media have expressed their delight with Portugal's starting XI for their UEFA Nations League meeting with Denmark as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to captain the side. The two teams will clash in the first leg of their Nations League quarterfinal at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Diogo Costa starts in goal behind a back four of Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Diogo Dalot. Joao Neves and Vitinha will form a solid duo in the middle of the park, behind Bruno Fernandes as the creative hub. Wingers Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto will flank Ronaldo, who starts as the striker.

Portugal responded well after their Euro 2024 quarter-final exit against France by winning four and drawing two of their Nations League group stage games. They finished six points clear of Croatia, and now they are aiming to go all the way in the knockout stages.

Fans on social media reacted to the lineup with comments like these:

"Finally a perfect team," a delighted fan wrote.

"This team will win a world cup," another claimed.

"Finally cooking with that XI," a fan wrote.

"pacey wingers? no Bernardo at RWB? no Ruben Neves? Martinez is learning?" another fan wrote.

What would you say is a weak link in this team??? Compare this team to 2010-2014 team.... Portugal really has come a long long way," a fan said.

Portugal urged to prepare for life after Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Portugal head coach Carlos Queiroz has urged the team to start planning for Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement in order to avoid a huge drop-off in performance. He emphasized the need for this transition, urging the Portuguese Football Federation to act before it is too late.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, is still an important player for the Selecao with 217 caps and a record 135 goals. However, Queiroz believes the country must realize that his time is near an end. He said (via GOAL):

"We still have the illusions that recent years have accustomed us to, but I think we are approaching a very critical moment."

"Sooner or later, we will have to face the decision of the departure of a brilliant player, who left his mark on Portuguese football, Cristiano. The big decisions for the future must be taken now to prevent the national team from going into decline."

With Cristiano Ronaldo still going strong, though, Portugal must find a balance between leaning on their legendary skipper and preparing for his eventual retirement.

