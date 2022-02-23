"Finally he scored with his big head" - Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes jokes about Harry Maguire's goal against Leeds United

Harry Maguire scored from a corner for Manchester United as they earned a vital 4-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend.

Following the match, Bruno Fernandes joked about the English centre-back's effort at Elland Road. It was United's first goal from a corner in 140 attempts!

It was indeed a big delight for Maguire to score, having been a victim of intense scrutiny at Manchester United over the last couple of weeks. Fernandes has revealed how he celebrated the Englishman's effort.

“The goal of ‘H’ [Maguire], Paul’s [Pogba] sliding behind him on his knees, I was slapping his head saying finally he scored with his big head," the Portuguese was quoted as saying as per Manchester Evening News.

The Portuguese then moved forward to comment on Manchester United's inconsistent run of form in recent weeks. They have beaten Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion in their last two games. But before that, the Red Devils went on a run of three straight games without a victory at the start of the month.

Fernandes, however, insists they played quite well despite failing to win those games. He said:

"I think the team has been playing well even in the games we didn’t win. Obviously when you don’t get the result, it’s not perfect."

The midfielder also highlighted the importance of winning the Leeds game at the weekend. He stated that it enables the team to approach subsequent fixtures confidently.

“Winning games, you feel more confident. Going into this game, which is an important one, obviously we know that having that confidence to win games gives you something more to be prepared for the game," the attacking midfielder added.

The Englishman left many impressed with his effort on Sunday

Is Harry Maguire closing in on a new lease of life at Manchester United?

The defender provided the perfect response to critics by scoring for the Red Devils against Leeds United on Sunday. He also had a decent overall performance, making lesser errors and maintaining a good level of concentration throughout the match.

He went from being boo'ed by fans at the start of the month to being praised for his displays in the last two games. Maguire appears to have taken a step forward. Is he poised to enjoy a new lease of life at Old Trafford? Well, let's wait and see.

