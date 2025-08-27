"Finally my star boy", "Finally a semi-decent team" - Manchester United fans delighted to see big changes by Ruben Amorim to starting XI

Manchester United fans on X are delighted to see Kobbie Mainoo back in the starting XI for their Carabao Cup clash against Grimsby Town. The Red Devils faithful believe that the Englishman is not going to leave the club amid reports of a possible exit.

Ruben Amorim welcomed back Andre Onana to the starting XI, with Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, and Tyler Fredricson forming the defensive line. Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu are playing as the wing-backs, while Manuel Ugarte and Mainoo play as the midfielders.

Benjamin Sesko makes his first start for the Red Devils after his move from RB Leipzig, and is supported by Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha in attack. However, it is the starting place for the English midfielder that has become the talking point for the fans, who said:

Up the Bucs 🏴‍☠️ @UKwaneleZN Finally my starboy gets game time!

"Finally a semi-decent team. Mainoo starting and Bruno benched", declared a fan.

"Kobbie starts. He's not leaving", said one jubilant fan.

"Mainoo not going anywhere", added another.

"No Mount and Kobbie finally start", quoted one fan who was delighted to see the change.

"Mainoo has been freed, Sesko Amad Cunha front 3. Let’s eat." added a fan who was celebrating the starting XI.

Manchester United are without a win this season after losing their first match 1-0 to Arsenal and then drawing 1-1 at Fulham.

Manchester United manager explains decision to bench Kobbie Mainoo

Ruben Amorim spoke about his decision to keep Kobbie Mainoo on the bench for both the Premier League matches, saying that the Englishman is fighting for his place with Bruno Fernandes. The Manchester United manager added that he was looking for the Englishman to push for his place in the starting XI by doing well in training and said (via GOAL):

“He is fighting for the position now with Bruno (Fernandes). And I changed two midfielders. I like Mason Mount there because we want to score a goal. And then when I change it, I felt that the team needed to return to one holding midfielder. So he (Mainoo) just needs to fight for the position with Bruno in training. Like it should be at Manchester United."

Mainoo has been linked with an exit this summer, just six months after he was put on the market for £70 million. Reports now suggest that the Englishman is available for £45 million, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also keeping tabs on the situation.

