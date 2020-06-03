Barcelona facing major financial crisis as failed signings pile up

Camp Nou, Barcelona's stadium

Controversy and Barcelona never seem to be far apart. For a long time, rumors have been swirling about Barcelona's financial status. It had been reported that it is extremely fragile, and now we have reports that the COVID-19 pandemic has not helped the club's cause.

In fact, the situation seems to be worsening. Nearly two months after the players took a 70% pay cut to help the club out financially during the pandemic, it seems that another pay cut may be on the horizon. The players have been asked for another €10 million collective pay cut by Bartomeu.

President Bartomeu has asked the players for another pay cut. The economic situation is so harsh that they have no choice but to ask the players for more effort. [cat radio] pic.twitter.com/xEW7dHSsJM — barcacentre (from 🏡) (@barcacentre) June 2, 2020

Pay cut for Barcelona players next season as well?

It is being reported that Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is considering another pay cut for the club's players come next season. Marca reports that between bonus payments and transfer payments, Barcelona have to pay another £630 million. It has not helped their cause that the likes of Phillipe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, bought for huge sums of money, have failed to perform for the Blaugranas. The club also invested heavily last summer, bringing in Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong by shelling out a considerable amount.

The decision regarding the pay cut depends upon the sales that Barcelona conduct this summer. It seems highly probable that the club might look to cut their losses with Coutinho and Dembele. Nelson Semedo, Arthur, and Martin Braithwaite could leave the club as well.

All this comes during a period of heavy unrest at Camp Nou. Fans of the club are not happy with how the club is being run. Bartomeu and sporting director Eric Abidal have often been criticized. With elections coming in 2021, it is highly likely that Joan Laporta or Victor Font could occupy the President's chair. It also seems likely that Carles Puyol and Xavi might return to their former hunting ground.

There seems to be no concrete plan regarding how the club should be run; both on the field and off the field. Signing the likes of Coutinho for an astounding figure, despite then Barca coach Ernesto Valverde being against the transfer speaks a lot.

Fans have also made their opinion clear regarding La Masia. There seems to be a decline in dependency as far La Masia, the youth academy of Barcelona is concerned. The academy, renowned for producing Barcelona legends like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Puyol and Andres Iniesta, has seen its youth players be used less and less for the first team. Instead, they are sent out on loan, or sold permanently. Carles Perez and Munir El Haddadi come to mind. Andre Onana, Hector Bellerin and Dani Olmo are other examples.

27 May 2009: 7 La Masia graduates start for Barcelona the Champions League final.

28 May 2011: 7 La Masia graduates start for Barcelona the Champions League final.



Barcelona the only team in history to start a CL final with 7 homegrown players, let alone two. And they won both! pic.twitter.com/NPCbiiDw91 — adil (@Barca19stats) May 28, 2020

Instead, Barcelona have put more impetus on signing big-name players. There were questions asked about the need for Antoine Griezmann. There has been dissatisfaction regarding rumors which stated that Arthur and Miralem Pjanic could be swapped.

A common consensus appears to be emerging. Barcelona have to restructure themselves, or they might be going down faster than anybody could imagine.