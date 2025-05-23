"Financially, anything is possible" - Ex-Manchester United star claims Cristiano Ronaldo would 'jump' at chance to be part-owner of Red Devils

Former Manchester United defender Quinton Fortune reckons his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo could be open to the possibility of becoming a part-owner of the club. The 40-year-old had two stints at the club.

After arriving as a precocious teenager from Sporting CP in the summer of 2003, Ronaldo became one of the world's best players during his six years at Old Trafford under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. He scored 118 times, winning three straight Premier League and one UEFA Champions League title.

Following an illustrious nine-season spell at Real Madrid and three seasons at Juventus, Ronaldo returned to his old stomping ground in the summer of 2021. Although he scored 27 times in one and a half seasons, a fallout with then boss Erik ten Hag led to an unceremonious exit as he joined his current club Al-Nassr in December 2022 as a free agent.

Amid his uncertain future with the Knights of Najd - with his deal expiring next month - Fortune foresees his former teammate as a part-owner of the Red Devils, telling BoyleSports (via The Sun):

"At Manchester United, I could see him as a part owner. He’s done incredible things in football, and also, financially, anything is possible because he loves the club. The club still loves him with the amazing memories he created there. If he got an opportunity behind the scenes, I think he’d jump to be a part of it."

While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly has an offer from Brazil and a few other clubs, it remains to be seen if Ronaldo remains with the Knights of Najd or moves elsewhere for his next challenge.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former side, Manchester United, coming off Europa League final defeat

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Cristiano Ronaldo's former side, Manchester United, are in the midst of one of their most forgettable seasons in recent memory. They are a lowly 16th in the Premier League, going winless in eight games, losing six, including the last three.

Ruben Amorim's side are coming off a disappointing 1-0 midweek defeat to domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final in Bilbao. The defeat means there will be no European football at Old Trafford next season for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to endure another trophyless campaign, having not won competitive silverware since the 2020-21 Coppa Italia triumph with Juventus.

