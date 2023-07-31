“Find an asylum for this lady” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister blasts Portuguese actress over ‘gold digger’ claim about Al-Nassr superstar

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, blasted Portuguese actress Maria Vieira on Instagram after the latter harshly claimed the legendary footballer was a gold digger. She also claimed Lionel Messi was the best player in the world, labeling Ronaldo as the "biggest narcissist of the ball."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made headlines earlier this month after stating the Saudi Pro League was superior to MLS. He also revealed he had no intentions of playing in Europe again, before criticizing the quality of European football barring the Premier League.

These comments didn't go down well with Maria Vieira. The Portuguese actress recently wrote a lengthy post on Facebook after Al-Nassr were thrashed 5-0 by Celta Vigo in a pre-season friendly. Vieira controversially slammed Ronaldo:

“Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out Sporting (as if someone wanted it) and claims that European football has already lost a lot of quality! And immediately before it had sprouted this fishing post took the Celta de Vigo 5-0, which is far from being one of the top clubs in the Spanish championship.”

She added:

“Yes, the “Muslim” championship is good as hell. It was enough for the ‘Biggest Narcissist of the Ball’ to have gone there to spend the golden retirement playing in the middle of lame Arabs and ‘Gold Diggers’ who like him are at the end of their career or what already not interested in any European clubs."

She concluded:

“Oh, and he also said that the Arab League is much better than the American League, just to make sure his choice was more accurate than the ‘Best Player in the World’- Lionel Messi. Well, there are ridiculous people, and then there’s Cristiano Ronaldo…”

While Cristiano Ronaldo chose not to respond, his sister Elma Aveiro defended him on Instagram:

“I have seen lately this lady talking badly about everyone, and things that do not pass in anyone’s head. In addition to sour, bitter, clumsy, has there not yet been anyone in your family who saw that this lady? In addition to crazy is completely sick in the head, urgently find an asylum for this lady.”

Maria Vieira is yet to respond to Elma Aveiro's scathing response.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to make an impact in next fixture after below-par pre-season

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is set to face Monastir later tonight (July 31) in the Arab Club Champions Cup. This will be the Knights of Najd's second group-stage game in Group C and they are set to play in the King Fahd Stadium.

The Riyadh-based outfit played their first game in the competition against Al-Shabab on July 28. The game ended 0-0 with Ronaldo coming on as a second-half substitute in the 62nd minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to get Al-Nassr back to winning ways after what has been a below-par pre-season for his standards. He has failed to get on the scoresheet in his last five appearances this month and suffered a 5-0 loss against Celta Vigo and a 4-1 defeat against Benfica.

Al-Nassr are currently second in Group C with one point. Zamalek are currently first with three points.