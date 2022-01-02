“Find that a bit disgraceful” – Noel Whelan slams Manchester United stars’ behavior as training ground antics are revealed

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has slammed the behavior of Manchester United stars after it was reported they are struggling to adjust to Ralf Rangnick's training routines.

The interim Manchester United manager's long training sessions have seen players leave the club's Carrington-based training ground at 5pm in the dark, which hasn't gone down well with some of them, as per reports in the Daily Mail.

The same report also claims that all's not well in the Manchester United dressing room due to a rift between players.

Whelan, following the emergence of the aforementioned reports, has criticized United players for their antics. He went on to state that the reason behind Rangnick's long training routines is that players have not been 'good enough' recently.

“They’re getting paid a lot of money to play football. The reason they’re training till five, six o’clock in the evening is because they’ve not been good enough."

“They know there have been real problems there and you need to work hard to get it right. Sometimes that means long days, because I’m pretty sure they weren’t doing it under Solskjaer. For Rangnick to get his point across, you’ve got to put that little bit extra in," he added.

“To be whinging away like that, when people work a normal from eight o’clock in the morning till seven, eight o’clock at night, when you look at what people are doing the NHS and the hours they’re working, I find that a bit disgraceful," said the former Leeds man.

“You’ve got to get knuckled down. Work hard, do what the manager wants, get better. Before he came in, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was manager, they were shambolic,” Whelan told Football Insider.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC 💬 Ralf isn't looking too far ahead in his pledge to develop and improve the team... 💬 Ralf isn't looking too far ahead in his pledge to develop and improve the team...#MUFC

"That was our best performance" - Ralf Rangnick after Manchester United's 3-1 win over Burnley

Manchester United v Burnley - Premier League

Manchester United moved on from their disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Monday by registering a 3-1 win over Burnley at Old Trafford in midweek.

The Red Devils started the game strongly, scoring all three of their goals in the first half itself. Rangnick, following the win, claimed it was offensively Manchester United's best performance under his managerial reign.

"At Newcastle it was a difficult game for us, we were 1-0 down after seven minutes. They did well, we didn’t play well, especially in the first half. Therefore the reaction to what is happening on the pitch is the question. How do we react to this? Do we fight back, show them we are a team that believes in themselves, or do we shake our heads and wave our arms and help the other team and damage our own team?"

"For me it was clear to tell them it is important we work and behave as a team and don’t show these kinds of side-effects on the pitch. Body language is one thing and the manager has come in and said he wants to cut that out, so that is final. We have taken it on board."

"I would say yes [our best display]. But whenever the ball was in our half there was still some space for improvement [defensively] but offensively I agree that was our best performance," the Manchester United manager said after the game.

The Red Devils have won three and drawn one match under the German tactician so far. Their next Premier League assignment is against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal