“Fingers crossed Man United will do that” - Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to emulate Premier League rivals’ approach amid Erik ten Hag rumors

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged the Red Devils to emulate Arsenal's approach with their manager Mikel Arteta. The 43-year-old has stated that his former club will need to put all their trust in Erik ten Hag if the Dutchman takes charge at the club.

As per Ferdinand, Arsenal are reaping the benefits of keeping faith in Arteta even during tough times.

As per ESPN, Ten Hag is the favorite ahead of Mauricio Pochettino for the managerial position at Old Trafford. And Manchester United will need to follow the same path as the Gunners if they are to achieve success under the now Ajax manager, according to the former England defender.

“Manchester United are obviously now looking for a new manager, and hopefully things (at the club) will change,” Ferdinand told William Hill, as quoted by Express.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Manchester United are close to finalising the appointment of their new manager - with Erik ten Hag expected to be announced as their chosen candidate. Manchester United are close to finalising the appointment of their new manager - with Erik ten Hag expected to be announced as their chosen candidate.

“If you look at Arsenal, they have found the manager, they trust in him and they have allowed him to do some things where a lot of people have probably doubted it.

“(Such as) with the (Pierre-Emerick) Aubameyang situation, where people thought he’s a big player and you have to keep him… But now Arteta has done what he wanted and Arsenal are on a good run at the moment."

The former United defender added:

“You have to put trust the manager and trust in the process and fingers crossed Man United will do that. At the end of the day, when you are a professional you have to apply yourself right every single day and the culture.

"The environment that you are in, has to be structured and put together for you to be the best you can be as an individual, but in our sport, as a collective as well. Up until over the last few years Man United has not been set up like that.”

Can Erik ten Hag turn things around at Manchester United?

Manchester United have been in a downward spiral despite making several managerial changes since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson,.

Ten Hag comes with a huge reputation for his work at Ajax who have impressed with their eye-catching football.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Erik ten Hag is asking for total control because he knows Man Utd have big players with egos.



If Man Utd are going to back him then he must be given the power to sell ANY player that doesn't fit his system regardless of their big names, commercial values or fan favorite status. Erik ten Hag is asking for total control because he knows Man Utd have big players with egos.If Man Utd are going to back him then he must be given the power to sell ANY player that doesn't fit his system regardless of their big names, commercial values or fan favorite status.

The Dutchman could prove to be the right appointment and will be aided by visionary Ralf Rangnick working as a consultant. However, the Red Devils must ensure that they are patient with the Dutchman and do not expect results immediately.

As Ferdinand has stated, it is a gradual process and the club must have faith in their manager if they are to reclaim their place in the upper echelons of English football.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava