“Finished at 13”, “Are they just trying to please Ronaldo?” – Fans react as Al-Nassr make big decision shortly after signing Cristiano Ronaldo Jr 

Fans have reacted to Al-Nassr deciding to play Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in their U15 team. The 13-year-old will reportedly wear his father's famous No. 7 jersey as well.

Ronaldo, 38, is one of the finest players in the game's history and has been at Al-Nassr since December last year, arriving on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Ronaldo Jr. has played in the same academy or age-group team of the clubs that his father has been at.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Al-Nassr have decided that Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. will play for their U15 team. Romano also added that the 13-year-old will train with the U15s this week and wear the No. 7 jersey.

Fans, though, think the move is to appease Ronaldo and that his son is 'finished' at just 13: One tweeted:

"Finished at 13"

Another wondered:

"Is he that good, or they just trying to please Ronaldo?"

Here are the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Ronaldo returns to action for Al-Nassr in a Saudi Pro League home game with Damac on Saturday (October 21).

What has Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo said about his international future?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sizzling form for Portugal, playing a key role in their qualification for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany. In seven qualifying games, he has notched up nine goals, including four in his last two outings.

Ronaldo struck braces in the Selecao's 3-2 home win over Slovakia and 5-0 win at Bosnia and Herzegovina during the October international break. He's now set to appear in a record-extending sixth European Championship next summer, with no player doing so in more than four.

In a recent interview with Record (via sportbible), Ronaldo talked about his international future, having already achieved so much in the game. The 38-year-old said that he always has something to prove, elaborating:

"I always have something to prove, when we have nothing to prove it is a sign that we are dead for life. Every year I always have something to prove. Proving that I can set an example of longevity, at 38-and-a-half years old I think I'll still do very interesting things.

"What? Goals, assists, good preparation in the Selection, having a good qualifying phase, a good European Championship and continuing to do what I've done in my 21-year career. I'll continue to enjoy it the same way. I still feel useful and good. It's continuing to enjoy football, which is what I like most.”

Ronaldo is the most capped player in international men's football (203 games) and record goalscorer (127 goals).