"Finished club" "Too much disrespect" - Manchester United fans go ballistic as Erik ten Hag benches Cristiano Ronaldo for Tottenham Hotspur clash

Manchester United fans are outraged with Erik ten Hag's decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for their clash with Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

The Portuguese forward has endured a difficult start to the season, managing just two goals in 12 appearances across competitions.

He did net his first league goal of the season in a 2-1 win over Everton on October 9.

However, Ronaldo followed that up with a disappointing performance in a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United last weekend.

The veteran striker was substituted in the second half and trudged off the pitch in anger.

A lack of goalscoring form has been frustrating for the player and Manchester United who are in stark need of goals.

Ten Hag has opted to start a front three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes captains the side and he is joined in midfield by Brazilian duo Fred and Casemiro.

Ten Hag has gone with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

David De Gea starts in goal and will be looking to keep two of the Premier League's best attackers in Harry Kane and Son Heung Min at bay.

The pre-match talk is all about Cristiano Ronaldo and the fact he starts a Premier League match on the bench for the seventh time this season.

Here are some reactions from furious fans on Twitter who wanted to see the Portuguese start against Spurs:

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo would have wanted to replicate last performance against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo ran riot against Spurs

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time goalscorer in professional football with 807 goals following a hat-trick against Tottenham in March.

The legendary forward displaced former Austrian-Czech forward Josef Bican in FIFA's records as the highest goalscorer in history.

A similar performance for Manchester United against Spurs tonight would have been a huge boost for the Red Devils.

They were stagnant in attack in their 0-0 draw with Newcastle United last weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford missed numerous chances and Ten Hag's side will need to have their shooting boots on against Spurs.

The Portuguese forward has bagged eight Premier League goals against Tottenham throughout his career.

It boded well for both Ronaldo heading into a clash between two sides who are vying for a top-four finish come the end of the season.

However, the Portuguese settles for the bench and will have to make an impact through being brought on.

Manchester United currently sit fifth on 16 points, trailing third-placed Spurs by seven points having played a game less.

