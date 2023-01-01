"Finished, trophyless club" - Twitter explodes as Tottenham Hotspur suffer damaging 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur were stumped by Unai Emery's Aston Villa 2-0 in their New Year's Day Premier League clash at home.

The match started with Villa holding down their defensive line well, which only bore signs of things to come. The visitors were flexible in attack and rigid in defense, which made it rather difficult for Spurs to find their footing and secure a win.

The first big chance came from Emery's men, who broke quickly on an impressive counter-attack, while Tottenham's defense lost a moment's concentration. However, Ollie Watkins, who had the opportunity to open the scoring, could only put it wide of the goal.

Antonio Conte's men then had their big chance, with Harry Kane taking the initiative. The forward's header at goal, however, was cleared off the line by experienced defender Ashley Young.

Eventually, the half-time whistle came with the deadlock unbroken. Spurs were the better attacking team, but they could not break through Villa's rock-solid defense. Their only shot on target, notably, came from Son Heung-min, whose free-kick only went straight to Robin Olsen.

The second half, however, saw Tottenham slump and unable to get up as they sank uncharacteristically to a 2-0 defeat against mid-table Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur are knocked out of top-four after damaging defeat to Aston Villa

Spurs managed to keep hold of a top-four spot since the start of the season, having racked up nine wins and three draws in 17 appearances. However, a dominant Manchester United performance over Wolverhampton Wanderers put the Red Devils in fourth place with a game in hand over Spurs.

Tottenham were expected to secure a win against Villa, as three points would have returned them to the fourth spot in the table. However, the Villans were ruthless in the second half of the clash.

Just four minutes in, Emiliano Buendia opened the scoring after a goalkeeping disaster from Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman guided his country to the FIFA World Cup final with impressive displays in between the sticks. However, he did not provide a similar performance for his club.

A shot from Douglas Luiz was poorly saved by Lloris, and the ball was snatched up by Watkins, who laid it into Buendia to complete their move with a goal.

Their second goal came in the 73rd minute, this time thanks to Douglas Luiz, whose darting movements couldn't be stopped by Spurs defenders. A quick one-two with John McGinn saw the Brazilian midfielder get into the area and his effort beat Lloris to put Aston Villa ahead.

Tottenham Hotspur tried to work on a comeback, but it was already too late, and Emery's game management was already working to good effect. The game eventually ended with Spurs unable to find the net in front of their home fans on New Year's Day. This put fans on Twitter in an uproar with tweets like these:

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year. Cheers @SpursOfficial I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the year. Cheers @SpursOfficial 🥂

🇨🇿 @STU1VENBERG Icl Conte is to blame for a lot of this. Spurs squad isn’t even that bad but he chose to play an outdated system that doesn’t cut it in the PL anymore. Icl Conte is to blame for a lot of this. Spurs squad isn’t even that bad but he chose to play an outdated system that doesn’t cut it in the PL anymore.

Ben Pearce @BenPearceSpurs #thfc The lack of creativity was utterly predictable when Kulusevski and Bentancur were missing, and you now expect Spurs to concede at least once in every game. They’re going backwards, at a time when rivals for the Champions League are quickly improving. #thfc The lack of creativity was utterly predictable when Kulusevski and Bentancur were missing, and you now expect Spurs to concede at least once in every game. They’re going backwards, at a time when rivals for the Champions League are quickly improving.

Joe Thomlinson @joethomlinson You go 1-0 down in every game and expect to win matches in the Premier League…



This Spurs toxicity has been building for months, let’s have it right. 🤷🏼‍♂️ You go 1-0 down in every game and expect to win matches in the Premier League…This Spurs toxicity has been building for months, let’s have it right. 🤷🏼‍♂️

Harvey Downes @HarveyDownes92 #Arsenal will end the day 13 points ahead of Spurs with a game in hand - the biggest lead they've had over their north London rivals since 13th April 2010 (13 points having played a game more). #Arsenal will end the day 13 points ahead of Spurs with a game in hand - the biggest lead they've had over their north London rivals since 13th April 2010 (13 points having played a game more).

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 Unai Emery is still unbeaten against Spurs. The man absolutely detests them Unai Emery is still unbeaten against Spurs. The man absolutely detests them 🇪🇸 Unai Emery is still unbeaten against Spurs. The man absolutely detests them ❤️ https://t.co/NzsTd1Ikim

Trey @UTDTrey Man United winning and Man City, Newcastle and Spurs all dropping points. You love to see it Man United winning and Man City, Newcastle and Spurs all dropping points. You love to see it😭

centredevils. @centredevils | Rival watch: Spurs lose 2-0 to Aston Villa at home and remain 5th in the table. | Rival watch: Spurs lose 2-0 to Aston Villa at home and remain 5th in the table. 🚨🚨| Rival watch: Spurs lose 2-0 to Aston Villa at home and remain 5th in the table.

Le Grove @LeGrove This Spurs run gives clarity to one thing: Conte isn’t capable of building a title winning side even with mega investment.



Kane has to think about trophies/legacy



Son looks like he’s thinking the same



If they go, what is left? This £250m Conte squad build is b-lister talent This Spurs run gives clarity to one thing: Conte isn’t capable of building a title winning side even with mega investment.Kane has to think about trophies/legacySon looks like he’s thinking the sameIf they go, what is left? This £250m Conte squad build is b-lister talent

Bhavs @bhavss14 Hey @GNev2 do you still believe Spurs are dark horses for the title? Hey @GNev2 do you still believe Spurs are dark horses for the title?

Squawka @Squawka



A tough start to '23 for Tottenham. Spurs have now won only two of their last seven Premier League games.A tough start to '23 for Tottenham. Spurs have now won only two of their last seven Premier League games.A tough start to '23 for Tottenham. 😫 https://t.co/UyJqW1YXec

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Turn off the football and go and enjoy your New Year's Day Turn off the football and go and enjoy your New Year's Day

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Don't take any Spurs fans seriously who are complaining about Levy or lack of investment cos they weren't saying a thing when they were flexing their transfer window on our heads. You think we've forgotten??? Don't take any Spurs fans seriously who are complaining about Levy or lack of investment cos they weren't saying a thing when they were flexing their transfer window on our heads. You think we've forgotten???

Trey @UTDTrey Spurs wishing everyone a Happy new year by doing what they do best, we appreciate you Spurs wishing everyone a Happy new year by doing what they do best, we appreciate you 😭

Hashtag LFC 🔴 @hashtagDgreat The only coach that could have ended Tottenham trophy drought and win them a trophy was sacked less than a week to Carabao cup final. No doubt spurs is cursed The only coach that could have ended Tottenham trophy drought and win them a trophy was sacked less than a week to Carabao cup final. No doubt spurs is cursed

Ga11agbon @ga11agbon I wish we could play spurs every week…

EASY EASY EASY I wish we could play spurs every week… EASY EASY EASY

🧚🏽‍♀️ @Tiatia2000 Spurs with the first L of 2023 is very fitting for that club Spurs with the first L of 2023 is very fitting for that club

🔰 Flex 🔰 @FlexUTD At least Spurs fans got to see Spence play football! At least Spurs fans got to see Spence play football!

The Spurs Watch @TheSpursWatch Hugo Lloris has made the same amount of errors leading to goals (3) as any Premier League club this season.

@OptaAnalyst Hugo Lloris has made the same amount of errors leading to goals (3) as any Premier League club this season. #THFC 🍷Hugo Lloris has made the same amount of errors leading to goals (3) as any Premier League club this season. #THFC@OptaAnalyst https://t.co/mjtBDYcWu5

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Hugo Lloris blunder as the Frenchman spills a simple save from range that leads to a Villa goal Hugo Lloris blunder as the Frenchman spills a simple save from range that leads to a Villa goal

🏔 @jsargio_ When Kane goes, Spurs are so so doomed When Kane goes, Spurs are so so doomed

Tottenham will next face Crystal Palace away on January 4.

