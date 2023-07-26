"Finishing 9th next season" "Need more squad depth" - Twitter explodes as young Manchester United squad suffer shock 3-1 defeat against Wrexham

Fans online have reacted to Manchester United losing 3-1 against Wrexham in a pre-season friendly at the Snapdragon Stadium in California on Tuesday, July 25.

The Red Devils came into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Arsenal in their previous pre-season friendly. United decided to play mostly players from the club's youth setup, managed by Travis Binnion, against Wrexham.

Wrexham opened the scoring in the 29th minute via Elliot Lee before Aaron Hayden doubled their lead in the 36th minute. Manchester United got one back through Marc Jurado in the stoppage time of the first half.

United midfielder Daniel Gore was then sent off in the 47th minute and Wrexham then sealed their win via Sam Dalby in the 69th minute.

Fans online reacted to the result as one Liverpool fan tweeted:

"[laughing emojis] finishing 9th next season"

While a United fan highlighted the need for more squad depth, writing:

"After today it just shows we need more squad depth I don’t think this current team can challenge for the title."

Here are some more reactions as Manchester United lose against Wrexham in a pre-season friendly:

Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's defeat against Wrexham

After Manchester United's youngsters were beaten 3-1 against Wrexham, manager Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on the game. He admitted that the team lacked structure at times and was disappointed with the result. The Dutchman added, though, that the game will help the youngsters gain some experience.

Ten Hag told MUTV (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's always disappointing, we're disappointed with ourselves. The way we played in the first half was a little bit erratic. We lacked structure, we had some other objectives [that we didn't reach]."

He added:

"But they are young players, we have to learn from it and I'm sure they will. That (a physical battle) is what happens in top football, definitely in the Premier League and our players have to get used to it."

Ten Hag added that these players need to learn from the negative moments of the match and work towards getting better:

"This is men's football and it's really good that they have this experience. The result is negative but you learn from it. It's a learning moment and as players for Man United, you have to deal with the pressure of the crowd."

"It's good that we had this and from negative moments you learn, so we have to take that."

Manchester United's senior team will next take on Real Madrid at the NGR Stadium in Texas on July 27.