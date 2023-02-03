Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2023 

Fiorentina will host Bologna at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday in another round of the Italian Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured a rather underwhelming campaign and have particularly struggled for results since their return to action post-World Cup. They played out a 1-1 draw against Lazio in their last league match, with Nicolas Gonzalez scoring a second-half leveler before beating Torino 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia last time out.

Fiorentina sit 12th in the league table with 24 points from 20 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Bologna have had mixed results this season but are well on course to secure a top-half finish at the end of the campaign. They beat Spezia 2-0 in their last game, with Stefan Posch scoring the opener in the first-half before Ricardo Orsolini wrapped up the points with a well-taken goal in the 77th-minute of the game.

The visitors sit ninth in the Serie A standings, two points above their weekend opponents, and will be looking to widen the gap with a win on Sunday.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 meetings between Fiorentina and Bologna. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won five times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a 16-game winless run in this fixture.

Bologna are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Four of I Viola's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Six of the Rossoblù's eight league defeats this season have come on the road.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Fiorentina vs Bologna Prediction

Fiorentina's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that. They have lost just one of their last seven home games and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Bologna are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing three of their four games prior. They have, however, struggled on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-0 Bologna

Fiorentina vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fiorentina

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last five matches)

