"Firmino owns Arsenal" "The curse of Anfield is real" - Twitter explodes as Liverpool blow open PL title race with 2-2 draw against Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their high-stakes Premier League clash at Anfield. Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the action unfold.
Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners an early lead in the eighth minute of the match. He has now scored 14 goals across competitions for Mikel Arteta's team.
Gabriel Jesus continued his goalscoring form as the former Manchester City man got on the scoresheet in the 28th minute to make it 2-0 for the Gunners.
The Reds managed to pull one back on the cusp of halftime as Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah registered his name on the scoresheet with a strike in the 42nd minute. Salah, however, missed a penalty in the second half.
Roberto Firmino managed to restore parity as the Brazilian scored the equalizer in the 87th minute. The Gunners are now six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, having played one game more than the Cityzens. The Reds are eighth with 44 points from 28 matches.
Salah almost found the winner deep in injury time only to be brilliantly denied by Aaron Ramsdale. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Liverpool hosted Arsenal at Anfield:
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that the clash at Anfield was Arsenal's biggest game in recent seasons
The stakes were high for Arsenal's clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Jamie Carragher even claimed that the match was the most important for the Gunners since Arsene Wenger's days in charge of the club. He said (via Sky Sports):
"I think it's the biggest game for them because if Arsenal were to win this game most people in this country will believe they'll go on to win the title and I think if they lose the game vice versa."
He added:
"I can't think of a bigger game, certainly in the Premier League, since the glory days of Arsene Wenger when they were going for titles. It does feel that big because we know how tough Anfield is to go and get three points."
The Gunners will next play West Ham United in a Premier League away clash on April 16. The Reds, meanwhile, will return to action on April 17 as they take on Leeds United.