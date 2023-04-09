"Firmino owns Arsenal" "The curse of Anfield is real" - Twitter explodes as Liverpool blow open PL title race with 2-2 draw against Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their high-stakes Premier League clash at Anfield. Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the action unfold.

Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli gave the Gunners an early lead in the eighth minute of the match. He has now scored 14 goals across competitions for Mikel Arteta's team.

Gabriel Jesus continued his goalscoring form as the former Manchester City man got on the scoresheet in the 28th minute to make it 2-0 for the Gunners.

The Reds managed to pull one back on the cusp of halftime as Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah registered his name on the scoresheet with a strike in the 42nd minute. Salah, however, missed a penalty in the second half.

Roberto Firmino managed to restore parity as the Brazilian scored the equalizer in the 87th minute. The Gunners are now six points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, having played one game more than the Cityzens. The Reds are eighth with 44 points from 28 matches.

Salah almost found the winner deep in injury time only to be brilliantly denied by Aaron Ramsdale. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Liverpool hosted Arsenal at Anfield:

Arsenal @Arsenal WHAT A START



🤩 MARTINELLI SLOTS IT HOME



0-1 (8) WHAT A START🤩 MARTINELLI SLOTS IT HOME0-1(8) ⚡️ WHAT A START🤩 MARTINELLI SLOTS IT HOME🔴 0-1 ⚫️ (8) https://t.co/VyfedscCq8

Harrison @HvrrisonJack That goals been coming, and of course it's Firmino. We've been Horrendous this half. The curse of Anfield is real That goals been coming, and of course it's Firmino. We've been Horrendous this half. The curse of Anfield is real

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Baller. No other Brazilian in Europe's top five leagues has more league goals than Gabriel Martinelli (14) 🤯Baller. No other Brazilian in Europe's top five leagues has more league goals than Gabriel Martinelli (14) 🤯🇧🇷Baller. https://t.co/CCHZVFmmTQ

433 @433 Pep and Man City watching that Firmino goal 🍿 Pep and Man City watching that Firmino goal 🍿 https://t.co/6e4qQPHSr7

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



LIVERPOOL TIE IT LATE 🤯 SUPER SUB BOBBY FIRMINOLIVERPOOL TIE IT LATE 🤯 SUPER SUB BOBBY FIRMINO 🇧🇷LIVERPOOL TIE IT LATE 🤯 https://t.co/VmsfgyNTCf

Sincerão @oficialsincerao Gabriel Martinelli, o artilheiro do líder Arsenal na Premier League 22/23 Gabriel Martinelli, o artilheiro do líder Arsenal na Premier League 22/23 🇧🇷 https://t.co/Asdn71ONKA

EuroFoot @eurofootcom



vs Liverpool

vs Leeds

vs Crystal Palace

vs Fulham

vs Everton

vs Leicester

vs Aston Villa Martinelli's last 7 out of 8 Premier League games:vs Liverpoolvs Leedsvs Crystal Palacevs Fulhamvs Evertonvs Leicestervs Aston Villa Martinelli's last 7 out of 8 Premier League games: ⚽️ vs Liverpool🅰️ vs Leeds⚽️ vs Crystal Palace⚽️vs Fulham⚽️⚽️ vs Everton⚽️ vs Leicester ⚽️ vs Aston Villa https://t.co/By3BV05zkr

B/R Football @brfootball



Today—Martinelli gives Arsenal the early lead vs. Liverpool at Anfield



October—Martinelli gives Arsenal the early lead vs. Liverpool at the EmiratesToday—Martinelli gives Arsenal the early lead vs. Liverpool at Anfield October—Martinelli gives Arsenal the early lead vs. Liverpool at the EmiratesToday—Martinelli gives Arsenal the early lead vs. Liverpool at Anfield 🔁 https://t.co/sENG2Vt89u

Squawka @Squawka Gabriel Martinelli has now scored more goals against Liverpool than any other club in his senior career. Gabriel Martinelli has now scored more goals against Liverpool than any other club in his senior career. 🔥 https://t.co/YzDEJ0RH6b

ESPN FC @ESPNFC GABRIEL MARTINELLI GIVES ARSENAL AN EARLY LEAD AT ANFIELD GABRIEL MARTINELLI GIVES ARSENAL AN EARLY LEAD AT ANFIELD 😱 https://t.co/tGB2jsAWKt

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ Gabriel Jesus has never lost a Premier League game in which he scored. #LIVARS Gabriel Jesus has never lost a Premier League game in which he scored. #LIVARS https://t.co/tSbsqL2Pj8

Half Virgin💦 @modap_ Peter Drury : Gabriel Jesus scores on Easter Sunday. He may not turn water into wine but he’s met the cross that has turned the ball over the line. 🤭 Peter Drury : Gabriel Jesus scores on Easter Sunday. He may not turn water into wine but he’s met the cross that has turned the ball over the line. 🤭🔥 https://t.co/YS2LOy9Dre

GOAL @goal Granit Xhaka loved Gabriel Jesus' goal Granit Xhaka loved Gabriel Jesus' goal 😆 https://t.co/g9atvVgCOd

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal Gabriel Jesus. The phone celebration is back. Gabriel Jesus. The phone celebration is back. 📞 https://t.co/vuciVQpHUP

Curiosidades PL @CuriosidadesPRL Gabriel Jesus agora têm 100 participações em gols na Premier League:



177 jogos

66 gols

34 assistências Gabriel Jesus agora têm 100 participações em gols na Premier League:177 jogos66 gols34 assistências https://t.co/moEj9WIZge

PrimeTime is back @Abdul__Razaqq Gabriel Jesus scores, Salah scores

Easter 1 - Ramadan 1



Second half loading Gabriel Jesus scores, Salah scores Easter 1 - Ramadan 1 Second half loading https://t.co/gvCE6pElRj

Arsenal @Arsenal 🥁 Introducing our Player of the Match against Leeds...



Gabriel Jesus with two goals! 🫡 🥁 Introducing our Player of the Match against Leeds...Gabriel Jesus with two goals! 🫡 https://t.co/bNhTMNrKWH

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Gabriel Jesus is a marvellous footballer can’t lie. Gabriel Jesus is a marvellous footballer can’t lie.

Arsenal @Arsenal



1-2 (54) Liverpool are awarded a penalty but Salah sends it wide.1-2(54) Liverpool are awarded a penalty but Salah sends it wide.🔴 1-2 ⚫️ (54)

ًEl. @UtdEIIis Don’t ever compare this Salah guy to Hazard again man he’s not that guy. Don’t ever compare this Salah guy to Hazard again man he’s not that guy.

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Salah absolutley bursts the net if thats United btw. Funny guy man Salah absolutley bursts the net if thats United btw. Funny guy man

Deng. @UTDDengv2 Pep watching that Salah pen…

Pep watching that Salah pen… https://t.co/XODCLy1usH

TS🍇🇧🇷 @Trujista Salah is so so great man I actually feel sorry for him that this is what he has to deal with week in week out Salah is so so great man I actually feel sorry for him that this is what he has to deal with week in week out

AB⚕ @AbsoluteBruno I’m crying

Klopp turned his back on Salah’s penalty and was trying to be coldI’m crying Klopp turned his back on Salah’s penalty and was trying to be cold😭 I’m crying https://t.co/VUlGRLfczp

17 @DxBruyneSZN Mo Salah you have gifted the premier league to Arsenal thank you very much Mo Salah you have gifted the premier league to Arsenal thank you very much

Melody Wanjiku @MelCiku #LIVARS #PenaltyFail #YNWA Mo Salah's penalty against Arsenal went viral...for all the wrong reasons! Turns out he was just trying to send a love letter to the moon. Mo Salah's penalty against Arsenal went viral...for all the wrong reasons! Turns out he was just trying to send a love letter to the moon. 🌛😂 #LIVARS #PenaltyFail #YNWA https://t.co/zEnhUhfyow

RICH @RICH__UTD #LIVARS

Klopp thought Salah scored the pen Klopp thought Salah scored the pen 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #LIVARShttps://t.co/vjf9mWE0e5

Sean @SeanDOlfc Anfield is incredible man. New midfield next season and we’ll be up there because the power of our home stadium is a joke Anfield is incredible man. New midfield next season and we’ll be up there because the power of our home stadium is a joke

Laura Woods @laura_woodsy Mental, mental match. Ramsdale incredible. Never over at Anfield. Don’t tweet too soon etc etc. But wow. Mental, mental match. Ramsdale incredible. Never over at Anfield. Don’t tweet too soon etc etc. But wow.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher claimed that the clash at Anfield was Arsenal's biggest game in recent seasons

The stakes were high for Arsenal's clash against Liverpool at Anfield. Jamie Carragher even claimed that the match was the most important for the Gunners since Arsene Wenger's days in charge of the club. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I think it's the biggest game for them because if Arsenal were to win this game most people in this country will believe they'll go on to win the title and I think if they lose the game vice versa."

He added:

"I can't think of a bigger game, certainly in the Premier League, since the glory days of Arsene Wenger when they were going for titles. It does feel that big because we know how tough Anfield is to go and get three points."

The Gunners will next play West Ham United in a Premier League away clash on April 16. The Reds, meanwhile, will return to action on April 17 as they take on Leeds United.

