"First to believe in Hojlund's miracle" - Fans react as Manchester United star 'lookalike' Sean Millis' song goes No.1 on UK Viral charts

Many fans on social media have noted Australian vocalist Sean Millis' uncanny resemblance to Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund. This intensified as the forward's pursuit for his first Premier League goal became a prolonged situation, which seemed to mirror Millis' song "Waiting on a Miracle."

The similarity between the artiste and the athlete has sparked a flurry of activity on social media. Fans zealously shared the music video each time Hojlund failed to score. The singer has actively engaged with the fans as well. He frequently donned a Manchester United jersey, extending his support to Hojlund through motivational messages.

However, on Boxing Day at Old Trafford, Hojlund netted the decisive goal in a thrilling 3-2 victory against Aston Villa, scoring his first Premier League goal. This achievement has been dubbed 'Hojlund's miracle,', and it created a surge in popularity for Millis' song.

Now, the Australian singer has skyrocketed to the top of the UK Viral Chart with his latest track, "Waiting on a Miracle." Fans were quick to react on social media, with one fan writing on X:

"He's the first to believe in Hojlund's miracle"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Rasmus Hojlund discusses triumph in Manchester United's comeback

Rasmus Hojlund experienced a moment of joy, declaring himself the 'happiest man alive' after scoring his first Premier League goal after 15 appearances. This milestone strike led Manchester United to a sensational 3-2 comeback victory against Aston Villa after being 2-0 down at half time.

Hojlund, a high-profile summer signing from Atalanta with a reportedly hefty £64 million price tag, chose the perfect moment for his breakthrough. Scoring in the 82nd minute of his 15th league appearance, he silenced critics and ignited the Old Trafford faithful.

Aston Villa initially seemed set to secure the win with ease, as John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker found the back of the net in the first half. However, Manchester United's young sensation Alejandro Garnacho stunned with a brace, setting the stage for Hojlund's heroics late on.

Despite finding success in the UEFA Champions League with five goals, his Premier League tally remained barren until Boxing Day. Speaking to Amazon Prime, the 20-year-old Danish international couldn't hide his elation, saying (via Daily Mail):

"It's been a while but I'm happy. I'm the happiest man alive right now – you can see in the celebrations as well. We believe until the end and we showed a lot of character again today."

The striker will hope he can continue to exceed expectations for the Red Devils, who next take on Nottingham Forest away on Saturday, December 30.