"First game, first win" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans after Al Nassr debut 

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked his fans for their support after clinching a win in his first match for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on a blockbuster two-and-a-half-year deal earlier in January. The Portuguese superstar, who is expected to earn $200 million/year during his stay at the club, played his first match for his new employers against Ettifaq on Sunday (22 January). Anderson Talisca scored the only goal in the league leaders’ 1-0 win over Ettifaq.

A packed Mrsool Park cheered Cristiano Ronaldo on from the first blast of the whistle to the last. After the game, the former Manchester United ace took the time to thank his fans for being in his corner.

On Instagram, Ronaldo wrote:

“First game, first win - well done guys 🙌🏻 Thanks to all the fans for incredible support. 💙💛”

Ronaldo, who scored a brace for Riyadh All-Stars XI in their 5-4 friendly defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week, had a decent game against Ettifaq. The new Al Nassr star created two chances, lodged a shot on target, pulled off a dribble, made three recoveries, and completed 24 passes (89% accuracy).

Piers Morgan trolls Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement Wout Weghorst struggles against Arsenal

Manchester United fell to a 3-2 defeat against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, 22 January. Hero of the match, Edward Nketiah scored two goals, including a 90th-minute winner against the Red Devils to secure a hard-fought win at the Emirates Stadium. Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal’s other goal while Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez got on the scoresheet for United.

Manchester United deployed new loan signing Wout Weghorst as the team’s lone center-forward on Sunday. The Dutchman struggled to find his footing against the Gunners, ending the match with no attempts on target. Arsenal supporter and Ronaldo’s friend Piers Morgan took the opportunity to troll United for attempting to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with Weghorst.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan ⁦ Congrats ⁦ @ManUtd ⁩ - that’s what happens when you hire an arrogant coach who disrespects the @Cristiano ⁩ so badly he leaves - and then replaces him with someone I’ve never heard of who sounds like an Austrian sausage. #Weghorst Congrats ⁦@ManUtd⁩ - that’s what happens when you hire an arrogant coach who disrespects the 🐐 ⁦@Cristiano⁩ so badly he leaves - and then replaces him with someone I’ve never heard of who sounds like an Austrian sausage. #Weghorst https://t.co/Gk2rCo9aMw

The British broadcaster tweeted:

“Congrats ⁦Manchester United - that’s what happens when you hire an arrogant coach who disrespects the 🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo⁩ so badly he leaves - and then replaces him with someone I’ve never heard of who sounds like an Austrian sausage.”

Over the course of the game, Weghorst lost 11 of 15 duels, committed two fouls, misplaced two long balls, and failed to pull off his only attempted dribble.

