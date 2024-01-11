"First goal will be crucial in this game" - Robbie Savage makes score prediction for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has backed Tottenham Hotspur to defeat Manchester United 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 14.

Erik ten Hag and Co. have struggled for form this season. They have already been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup. They find themselves in a desperate race to finish in the top four in the league.

The Red Devils have won 10 games drawn one, and lost nine games this season and are languishing in eighth in the table with 31 points. They sit eight points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs comfortably beat Manchester United 2-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season. They will be aiming to complete their first-ever league double against the Red Devils since the 1989-90 season to get back into the top four.

Savage made his prediction, writing (via Planet Sport):

"First goal will be crucial in this game. The way Spurs play with that front-footed attacking football, playing a high line, that may play into Manchester United’s hands. Especially with the pace out wide. Garnacho and Rashford on the left and the right. Hojlund’s pace."

He added:

"If Spurs do pay a high line, McTominay’s runs from midfield – if he starts – that may play into Manchester United’s hands. The first goal is so important. I think Spurs will get that. They will be brave, they will be positive. Front footed football.

"I think they’ll go to Old Trafford thinking that they can do a double over Manchester United for the first time since 1989/90. They’ll do that with a 2-1 win."

Savage's Prediction: 1-2

"Like coming home" - Manchester United star Jadon Sancho speaks out after completing loan move to Dortmund

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is looking forward to enjoying his football again after joining Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season. The Bundesliga outfit are set to pay €4 million for his services and part of his weekly wages, which are reported to be £350,000 per week.

Sancho was banished from the United first team by Erik ten Hag in August. This came after the England international publicly hit out at Ten Hag - an incident which he is yet to apologize for.

Sancho said (via The Guardian):

“When I walked into the changing room today, it felt like coming home. I know the club inside out, I’ve always been very close to the fans here and I’ve never lost contact with the people in charge."

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, get out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, get assists, score goals and help the club qualify for the Champions League.”

The 23-year-old made a name for himself at Dortmund between 2017 and 2021. He scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions, helping them win two trophies as well.