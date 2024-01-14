"First match for me since we got here. I am very excited to be here" - Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes statement ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham

Sir Jim Ratcliffe addressed the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League home clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, January 14. The British billionaire attends his first game since acquiring a minority stake in the club.

Ratcliffe has completed a minority takeover, buying up to 25 percent stake in the Red Devils. Ahead of the clash against Tottenham, he told the media at Old Trafford (via UtdPlug on X):

"First match for me since we got here. I am very excited to be here. Big match. We normally do well against Spurs."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, has completed the takeover through INEOS group. His management will now have a say in all of the club's footballing matters.

Manchester United, meanwhile, take on Spurs in a crucial home game. The Red Devils have endured a poor run of form in the league recently, losing three of their last five matches, winning only one.

They are ninth in the Premier League with 31 points from 20 matches. Yet another disappointing result could further pile the pressure on manager Erik ten Hag.

Spurs, meanwhile, are fifth in the league with 39 points from 20 matches. Ange Postecoglu's side has been in impressive form lately, winning four of their last five league matches, and losing the remaining game.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe says getting involved with Manchester United is his most exciting project

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a business tycoon and has been involved in some massive projects in his life. However, according to the British billionaire, getting involved with Manchester United is his most exciting project to date.

Given the Red Devils' size as an institution and the club's global fanbase, Ratcliffe's claim is understandable. He told the media ahead of the Spurs game at Old Trafford (via Rich Fay on X):

“I have done a few exciting things, but this caps it all. There’s no question about that.”

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance, the onus is on United players to make a good impression on the new owner. It won't be an easy task against a well-coached side like Spurs. The latter team won 2-0 when the two sides met in the league earlier this season in London.