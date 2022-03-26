"First name on the teamsheet" - Paul Merson claims 23-year-old Arsenal star has proved him wrong 

Football pundit Paul Merson has stated that Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has proved him wrong and has become one of Mikel Arteta's most important players this season.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said:

"Martin Odegaard has proved me wrong and is becoming the leader Arsenal need to pass their toughest test yet. He is the main man there now and the first name on the teamsheet for me. He has really improved and is doing the business. I think the players respect him because they can see he's a real player. I didn't see it at first, I have to admit. It looked like he didn't really want to leave Real Madrid, and I didn't think he pulled up any tress on his loan spell at Arsenal.

"He could have sulked and lost his confidence when Madrid didn't want him any more, but he's playing better than ever now. He's Arsenal's go-to man and he makes them tick. He isn't a leader in terms of running around and kicking people or barking out orders. But in terms of the way he's playing he is. The way he's turned it around people are looking at him now and fair play, he has done very, very well. He always wants the ball and knows how to use it. That's leadership too. I take my hat off to him because he's top, top drawer. One of the best in the Premier League in my opinion."

Odegaard has had an impressive campaign for the Gunners so far. The midfielder has scored five goals and provided three assists in 26 league appearances and has been the main creative force for Mikel Arteta's side.

"That's the test now for Arsenal" - Merson on the Gunners' game against Crystal Palace

Odegaard has been in great form for the Gunners this season

Following the international break, the Gunners will travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Merson believes that despite being in a strong run of form, Palace could prove to be a stern test for Mikel Arteta's side. He said:

"The problem Arsenal have is everyone else plays before them when they come back from the international break. They don't go to Crystal Palace until the Monday, so all their rivals will have a chance to win and put some pressure on them. That's the test now for Arsenal. Can they handle the pressure, because it's well and truly on now."

"And they will need players like Odegaard to keep showing up every week and putting a shift in, because I think just about every player is playing as well as they can right now. I keep hearing that it's Arsenal's to lose but it's not like they are 14 points clear like Man City were at the top at one point. Crystal Palace away, on a Monday night under the lights, is a hard game. As long as they don't panic in the run-in, they should be alright."

The Gunners are currently 4th in the Premier League, three points ahead of Tottenham in 5th with a game in hand on their rivals. Mikel Arteta's side are currently favourites to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, but do have a difficult schedule ahead of them.

Edited by Adit Jaganathan