"First priority at Real Madrid and Liverpool" - Transfer expert provides exciting update about England superstar 

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will prioritize a move to join either Liverpool or Real Madrid, according to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft.

The 19-year-old has become one of Europe's most sought-after talents after his stints at Birmingham City and Dortmund. The Championship club even retired his jersey number, 22, when he left the club for BVB in the summer of 2020.

Since then, he has become a mainstay in the Bundesliga giants' starting XI. He has scored 11 goals and provided 19 assists in 95 matches across all competitions for them so far.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign the teenage superstar. Los Blancos sold Casemiro to Manchester United earlier this month but have signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in consecutive summer transfer windows.

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft



First priority at Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The relationship between Klopp and Dortmund will of course be a small advantage for Liverpool (verbal pre-agreement?)



And Dortmund will of course fight as a lion to keep him. He is the soul of their team Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft

Bellingham will be Real Madrid’s first priority in midfield next summer.

Wondering if Liverpool already talking to Dortmund to get a pre-agreement with the club.

But player will have the last word Good Point!Bellingham will be Real Madrid’s first priority in midfield next summer.Wondering if Liverpool already talking to Dortmund to get a pre-agreement with the club.But player will have the last word twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta… Good Point! Bellingham will be Real Madrid’s first priority in midfield next summer.Wondering if Liverpool already talking to Dortmund to get a pre-agreement with the club.But player will have the last word twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta… Re: BellinghamFirst priority at Real Madrid and Liverpool.The relationship between Klopp and Dortmund will of course be a small advantage for Liverpool (verbal pre-agreement?)And Dortmund will of course fight as a lion to keep him. He is the soul of their team twitter.com/janaagefjortof… Re: Bellingham First priority at Real Madrid and Liverpool.The relationship between Klopp and Dortmund will of course be a small advantage for Liverpool (verbal pre-agreement?)And Dortmund will of course fight as a lion to keep him. He is the soul of their team twitter.com/janaagefjortof…

With the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Federico Valverde already at the club, signing Jude Bellingham will more or less be a luxury signing for Real Madrid at the moment. However, he could be an ideal choice once Modric and Kroos hang their boots.

Fjortoft claimed that the relationship between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Dortmund could give the Reds a slight advantage. There could potentially be a pre-agreement over a transfer next summer.

That could also explain Liverpool's relaxed approach in the transfer market this summer. The Reds are yet to sign a central midfielder despite the fact that Jordan Henderson (32), Thiago Alcantara (31), and James Milner (36) are in their 30s.

The club failed to sign a midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum when he left on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer. They were expected to do so in the current window, but that hasn't happened as of yet.

Bellingham would be wise to choose Liverpool over Real Madrid

Ste Hoare @stehoare Liverpool can’t afford to just wait for Jude Bellingham. They’re currently not good enough to wait



They need to get on their database and tick boxes “Better than Henderson & Milner” & “Available to play more than Keita and Thiago”.



There’s bound to be a big list that appears. Liverpool can’t afford to just wait for Jude Bellingham. They’re currently not good enough to waitThey need to get on their database and tick boxes “Better than Henderson & Milner” & “Available to play more than Keita and Thiago”.There’s bound to be a big list that appears.

Jude Bellingham isn't expected to leave the Westfalenstadion this summer, but Real Madrid and Liverpool are expected to battle for his signature at the end of the season. The Merseysiders are the ones in clear need of fresh legs in the center of the park.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, and Fabio Carvalho have been utilized in that position, but they lack top-flight experience and used to be wingers. Naby Keita, Thiago, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are highly injury prone, which does Klopp no favors.

The trio's current injuries have forced the German manager to admit that he was wrong about not buying a midfielder earlier in the window.

He said recently (h/t TalkSPORT):

“I’m the one who said we don’t need a midfielder, and now we need a midfielder. You were all right and I was wrong. That is the situation. But that specific point doesn’t change it. If we do something, then it has to be the right one."

It remains to be seen if this will push the Premier League giants into making an early move for Bellingham.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Leicester City and every PL GW 4 fixture! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar