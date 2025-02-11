“First time I arrived here, they knew Ronaldo not Portugal” - Al-Hilal coach suggests Cristiano Ronaldo is valued more in Saudi Arabia than Portugal

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is valued more in Suadi Arbai than in his home country Portugal. He added that the people in the Middle East knew the Al Nasst star more than the country when he moved.

Speaking to OJogo, Jesus admitted that he was already friends with Ronaldo but they have not met often in Saudi Arabia. He believes that the Portuguese fans do not value him as much as he deserves to be and said:

"We don't have time to meet in [Saudi] Arabia. We were already friends in Portugal and I met him more often in Portugal than in Saudi Arabia. He's a reference, the pride of the Portuguese. The first time I arrived here, they knew Ronaldo, not Portugal. The billboards in the middle of the city were just Ronaldo, and that was six years ago. In Portugal, they don't value him much for the image he brings."

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA EURO 2016 and the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in his career with the national team. He has been successful at every club he has played at in his career but is yet to win the league with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus praised Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024

Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus has always been a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and admitted that the then-39-year-old was still was of the best in the world. He was talking to the media ahead of the Al Nassr clash when he said in 2024 (via GOAL):

"This is a preparation game, we have not competed for five weeks. It will be an important game to keep the team at strong physical levels. I hope it will be a good game and that there will be no confusion between the players."

"Ronaldo? It would be good if he was already recovered from his injury. This is a spectacular game and he is one of the best in the world. I hope he plays. It will be a good preparation game and that is what we want."

Al Hilal are six points clear of Al Nassr in the table after 19 matches this season. However, the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side are third in the table, with Al Ittihad topping the charts with 49 points from their 19 games – currently two points clear of second-placed Al Hilal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback