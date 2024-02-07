“First time I’ve ever text someone before a game” - Premier League star on collecting Cristiano Ronaldo’s shirt through Manchester United man

James Maddison has revealed that he texted Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt ahead of a game.

Growing up, Maddison was a United fan and admired Ronaldo, who was the Red Devils' attacking talisman during his first spell at the club. He said that he has a hobby of collecting shirts and asked Maguire to manage Ronaldo's for him ahead of a game between Leicester City and Manchester United in the 2021-22 season.

Maddison recalled texting his former Leicester and current international teammate Maguire (via Daily Star):

"His (Ronaldo's) attitude towards being the best is just admirable I think. I played against him last year, obviously because he came back to United didn't he."

Maddison added:

"As you can see, I love collecting shirts. It's the first time I've ever text(ed) someone before a game. I text(ed) Harry Maguire and said 'listen, keep Cristiano's shirt aside for me today please'. And I managed to get it, thankfully.”

Growing up, Maddison idolised Cristiano Ronaldo, but his Leicester team beat United 4-2 at the King Power Stadium in the said game.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Manchester United message on his birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a tumultuous end as the Portuguese left by mutually terminating his contract following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo remains a United legend for what he has achieved with the Premier League giants. The Portugal captain turned 39 on February 5 and received a birthday message from his former club.

United posted a congratulatory message to Ronaldo on social media. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner left a like on the Instagram post, suggesting that he still has a soft place in his heart for his former club.

During his two spells at Old Trafford, Ronaldo made 346 appearances across competitions, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists. He won 10 trophies, all during his first stint, including three Premier League, one UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.