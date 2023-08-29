"First time in my life that I have rewatched a goal more than 10 times" - Inter Miami manager hails Lionel Messi's goal on MLS debut

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has said that he cannot stop rewatching Lionel Messi's goal on his MLS debut against New York Red Bulls on Friday (August 26).

Messi made a roaring start to life at the MLS side, scoring 10 times and bagging an assist in seven games to lead them to Leagues Cup glory. It marked the Herons' first trophy in their short five-year history.

He also bagged a couple of assists as the Herons beat FC Cincinnati on penalties in the US Open semifinal after trailing till the seventh minute of injury time.

As if that wasn't enough, Lionel Messi marked his much-awaited MLS debut with an 89th-minute strike after coming on at the hour mark. The simplicity of the finish was in stark contrast to the intricate build-up.

The move started with Jordi Alba playing a Sergio Busquets pass the way of Messi, and the magic started. In his customary way, the Barcelona legend weaved his way through through three New York defenders to find Benjamin Cremaschi. Messi met his 18-year-old teammate's cut-back with a rather simple finish to mark his MLS debut with a goal.

Herons manager Martino said about the goal (as per PSG Chief), especially the pass to Cremaschi to set up the assist for his strike:

"It's the first time in my life that I have rewatched a goal more than 10 times..I still do not understand how Leo came up with that pass to Cremaschi before the goal."

With the Herons already leading with Diego Gomez's 37th-minute strike, Messi's goal added gloss to the scoreline. It also snapped Miami's 11-game winless streak as they moved off the Eastern Conference standings.

When will Lionel Messi's Inter Miami next be in action?

Lionel Messi has hit the ground running.

Such is the Lionel Messi mania that has hit the MLS that fans cannot wait to see the Argentine in action soon enough. Thankfully, they don't have to wait for too long to see the wizard weave his magic again.

Following their 2-0 MLS win at New York, Inter Miami return to league action against Nashville at home on Tuesday (August 29). It will mark Lionel Messi's first home game in the MLS.

The Argentine is expected to feature for his side. It remains to be seen, though, if he plays from the start or comes off the bench again, as was the case against New York.

Notably, Messi has 11 goals and three assists in nine games across competitions, starting nine and scoring in all but one game.