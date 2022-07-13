"First title for a long time" - Former Reds star trolls Manchester United on Twitter after their 4-0 win over Liverpool in pre-season

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has trolled Manchester United on social media after the latter's 4-0 pre-season win over the Reds in the Bangkok Centenary Cup on Tuesday.

This was Dutch tactician Erik ten Hag's first match in charge of the club, which finished on a positive note following a dismal 2021/22 campaign.

Jose Enrique mocked the 13-time Premier League champions on social media. The Spaniard sarcastically congratulated them on the pre-season win.

"First title for a long time. Congratulations Manchester United," said Enrique on Twitter.

Erik ten Hag named a strong starting line-up against the Reds on Tuesday, indicating his desire to begin his time as United boss on a positive note.

Jadon Sancho gave the Red Devils the lead in the 12th minute before Fred doubled their advantage in the 30th minute. Anthony Martial scored just three minutes later to cap an incredible first-half performance from Ten Hag's side.

Facundo Pellistri put the icing on the cake by adding a fourth in the 76th minute.

Manchester United's performance against Liverpool had quite a few positives and some negatives

Anthony Martial's performance against the Reds will be a huge boost for Erik ten Hag. Martial returned to Old Trafford this summer after a disappointing loan spell with Sevilla during the second half of last season.

The Frenchman, however, looked rejuvenated and scored an impressive goal late in the first half to remind fans and critics what he is capable of. The 26-year-old could have a prominent role to play at United next season.

The club are short of attacking options after the departures of Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard. They have also been unable to sign any forwards this summer.

United's defensive display, however, will be a cause for concern for Ten Hag. Despite maintaining a clean sheet, they allowed Liverpool quite a few chances.But the Reds were wasteful in front of goal.

