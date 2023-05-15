“First twerk class” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares video of her twerking with teacher 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently posted a video of her learning twerking on her Instagram story. She was seen in action alongside international twerk teacher Jack Gomez.

Rodriguez captioned the video:

"First twerk class."

Georgina Rodriguez previously uploaded a video of her practicing dance moves on her Instagram story. The Spanish model has claimed before that dancing is one of her passions. Her mother made him join ballet classes during her school days.

Her dance moves and twerk moves on the recently uploaded videos might suggest that Georgina Rodriguez is not a novice in the trades.

Georgina Rodriguez's former colleague once busted the myth about her meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met in 2016 in Madrid. Rodriguez used to be a store employee of the fashion brand Gucci at that point in time. The notion is that the pair met at the store and they started dating.

However, Pablo Bone, an individual who used to work with Rodriguez at the Gucci store, once dismissed that angle. He detailed how the events between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez actually took place. Bone said (via Minuto El Cancha):

“I was working with Georgina Rodríguez at Gucci, about two months before she became a celebrity. We met several times working in the store, she was in the women's section and I was in the men's section."

Bone added:

"I had already seen Cristiano several times in the store before they met and the truth is that there are many intrigues that were discussed, Georgina has told it, when Cristiano met, she entered the Gucci store with some friends and her son and she just walked out the door, but that was not the case."

He further stated that the couple didn't speak at the store but hit it off later at a party:

"When Cristiano entered the Gucci store, we all turned to look at him because he is a super tall guy and only those in charge of the store serve those types of customers. They didn't speak, but after a few weeks they saw each other at a party where they got to know each other a little better."

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been together since 2016 and often post snaps of their happy couple life on social media. While they are unmarried, the couple are co-parents to five kids. Rodriguez is the biological mother of two of them.

Poll : 0 votes