"Fits their transfer policy perfectly" - Noel Whelan urges Liverpool to sign perfect deputy for Trent-Alexander Arnold

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has advised Liverpool to sign Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s backup. Whelan believes that Ramsay will fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system perfectly, claiming that accommodating the youngster won't mess with the Reds’ “philosophy or the setup.”

Alexander-Arnold is the only natural right-back in Liverpool’s senior squad right now. The England international has managed to keep himself fit this season, playing in all but four Premier League games and registering two goals nad 12 assists. However, if the Merseyside giants lose him to an injury, they could have a hard time keeping their right flank mobile.

Whelan believes it is time for the Reds to invest in a cover for Alexander-Arnold and has pointed them towards 18-year-old Ramsay’s direction. Speaking to Football Insider, the 47-year-old said:

“Signing a talent like him [Ramsay] fits their transfer policy perfectly. They’ve got things right for a number of years now in the transfer market, just as Man City have. That’s why every other team is so far behind them. They’ve got a really structured, deep squad at the moment – and they’re also bringing through the youngsters as well. Getting that cover and that shadow player to step in – that’s been the blueprint for a while now.”

Whelan insisted that the Scotland under-21 international would be a natural fit for the Anfield outfit, adding:

“If they can get a player like Ramsay in, when Alexander-Arnold is absent – there’s no change to the philosophy or the setup. It’s getting to that time of the year now where they’ll be planning and working hard behind the scenes to get these types of players in.”

The Aberdeen right-back has featured in 31 games across all competitions this season, registering one goal and nine assists. His current contract with the Scottish Premiership club runs out in May 2024.

Liverpool become the first team to score nine goals against Manchester United in a single season

On Tuesday night (19 April), Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool welcomed Manchester United to Anfield for their Premier League clash. As many had anticipated, the Reds dominated the match from start to finish, bagging an emphatic 4-0 win. Klopp and Co. are currently two points clear at the top of the table, but second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.

Earlier in the season, Liverpool secured a 5-0 win at Old Trafford, which served as the final nail in the coffin for former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The combined 9-0 scoreline marks Manchester United’s heaviest defeat to a single opponent in the Premier League era and their second-heaviest defeat overall. Their worst defeat in the English top-flight came in the 1892-93 season when they lost 11-0 to Sunderland over two matches.

