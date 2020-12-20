FiveThirtyEight's predicted 2020/21 Premier League final table sees Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur miss out on the title

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on the 2020/21 Premier League title, according to the predictions for the final league table by website FiveThirtyEight. Manchester City have been backed to finish at the top, even though Pep Guardiola’s side have struggled at the start of the season.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur entered the weekend on first and second in the league respectively after 13 games. The Reds comfortably dispatched Spurs in midweek to go three points clear at the top. They then turned on the heat in style against Crystal Palace on Saturday, thumping them 7-0 in a convincing display of attacking football.

Just 𝐖𝐎𝐖 😱



What a team ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kGNlBFer0h — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2020

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, have seven wins so far and already look like title challengers under Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese has drilled Spurs to become a fearsome counter-attacking unit, who have responded well to the former Chelsea manager’s tactics. However, the website predicts that neither Spurs nor Liverpool will finish champions at the end of this season.

Klopp: “Before the Tottenham game, Gini was in the dressing room shouting: 'Don't let us waste the first half again!'” 👏 [@LFC] pic.twitter.com/mHOQHhzigA — CHAMP19NS🏆 (@LFCVine) December 19, 2020

Liverpool will finish second, Tottenham Hotspur fifth, the website predicts

The predicted final Premier League table looks a far cry from the current one, but the top four is made up of the same four teams as last season. Liverpool are predicted to finish second after Manchester City, while Manchester United and Chelsea make up third and fourth in the table respectively. Interestingly, Tottenham Hotspur miss out on the champions league places, narrowly finishing fifth.

The model claims that Manchester City have a 46% chance of wrestling the title away from Liverpool, even though they are eight points behind the Reds at the start of the weekend. The simulated Premier League table shows Guardiola’s team finishing with 80 points to win the league, three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s wards.

FiveThirtyEight believes Guardiola can still win it all

FiveThirtyEight's model believes that Tottenham Hotspur only have a 6% probability of winning the Premier League, while despite all the optimism at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are predicted to fall behind in the title race too. The Blues have been given only a 7% chance of winning the Premier League, the same as Manchester United.

The website also predicts that Arsenal will avoid relegation, but finish 12th in the table. However, with two-thirds of the season yet to be played, there's a lot of time for prospects to change.