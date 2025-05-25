"Fix it or leave", "Absolutely mediocre" - Inter Miami fans left fuming as Lionel Messi and Co battle to avoid defeat at Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami fans were enraged after Lionel Messi's team barely managed to avoid defeat against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 24, in the MLS. The Herons were 3-1 down until the dying minutes of the game before La Pulga scored a stunning free kick to spark a comeback.

Ad

Telasco Segovia then made it 3-3 in the fifth minute of injury time to salvage a point for Javier Mascherano's team. The result saw the Florida-based club drop down to sixth in the Eastern Conference table, seven points behind Philadelphia at the top.

Fans were disheartened at the end of the game and took to social media to vent their anger. One fan slammed Inter Miami for celebrating mediocrity despite having Lionel Messi in the team, posting:

Ad

Trending

"We are now celebrating a draw and being in 6th place while having the best football player ever with us? Absolutely mediocre. Sack Mascherano now, bring a proper coach and get decent signings before we end up being the world’s laughing stock this summer at the WC."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another quipped:

"sack mascherano, sack the sporting director, dont renew suarez and busquets"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan thanked Lionel Messi for the comeback but urged Javier Mascherano to leave, commenting:

"Thanks Messi for the remontada. If Mascherano is a real man he will resign from his post tonight."

Another added:

"Great fight till the end but I'm not impressed because Philadelphia were the better team and we always make bad decisions which always gives our opponents the lead"

Ad

One fan slammed Inter Miami as the worst team in the league, stating:

"Great, Mascherano has luckily escaped a loss. Now the owners will look at this result and consider it as ‘great fighting spirit from Mascherano and guided his team to not give up’ when the reality is Philadelphia was way better, and Miami are still the worst team in the league"

Ad

Another chimed:

"I believe time is up for mash to go. 1 win in 8 games. 5 losses,2 draws and just a win. Can't fix the defense and can't outscore the opposition to win matches. Have conceded 2 or more goals in the last 8 matches. These are the players you have. Fix it or leave."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Inter Miami have won 11 and lost six of their 21 games under Javier Mascherano so far.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been indispensable for Inter Miami once again this season. The Argentine has been the Florida-based club's talisman since arriving at the Chase Stadium in the summer of 2023.

In his first two campaigns, the 37-year-old has already won the League Cup and the Supporters' Shield with the Herons. Lionel Messi has scored 11 goals and set up three more from 18 games for Inter Miami this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More