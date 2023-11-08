Flamengo chief emphatically breaks silence on rumours linking Gabriel Barbosa with Manchester United swap deal involving Antony 

Manchester United winger Antony has been the subject of transfer rumours, with the media linking him with a switch to Flamengo in exchange for Gabriel Barbosa. The vice-president of the Brazilian club has come out to quash the rumours of a potential swap deal for the pair of Brazilians.

Brazil international Antony joined Manchester United from Ajax for around £85 million in 2022, but his career has failed to fully take off in England. The 23-year-old forward has struggled to make an impact at the Red Devils, having scored eight goals in 55 appearances for the club so far.

Flamengo star Gabriel Barbosa has enjoyed a hugely successful spell back in his home country, after a failed sojourn into Europe as a youngster. He has scored 139 goals in 246 appearances for the club, and is one of the finest forwards in Brazilian football.

Manchester United have largely struggled in attack this season, with Marcus Rashford off form and new signing Rasmus Hojlund still finding his feet. The club have been linked with attacking reinforcement as they have found it difficult to score goals this season.

Speaking to SportWitness, Flamengo's VP Marco Braz revealed that there was no chance of his side sanctioning a swap deal for Barbosa, their star forward. The versatile 27-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at the club, and is in talks over a negotiation.

Flamengo value their star very highly, and would not be interested in a swap deal of any kind from the Red Devils. Antony has not spent a lot of time since leaving Brazil, and the forward will not be too thrilled to move away from Europe without having made his mark.

Antony struggles continue, contribute to Manchester United problems

Brazil star Antony joined Manchester United with a great deal of fanfare, having been specifically requested for by Erik ten Hag. The pair had previously worked together at Ajax, where the winger impressed with his skillful and fearless style.

Antony hit the ground running at Old Trafford, scoring in his first three games for his new club, including in games against Arsenal and Manchester City. Since then, the forward has hardly reached those heights for the club, putting out disappointing performances.

Manchester United paid a king's ransom to sign Antony from Ajax, but the player has not shown nearly enough to prove his worth. This season, he has yet to record a single goal or assist in the Premier League as his side have struggled in attack.

Ten Hag is in a dilemma at Old Trafford, with his big-money signing struggling and other winger Jadon Sancho almost certainly leaving the club in January. The Red Devils will look to pursue attacking reinforcement in 2024 to help strengthen their squad.