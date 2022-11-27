"Flick has blood on his hands" "This is gonna get so ugly" - Germany fans lose their minds as player dubbed 'utterly garbage' starts 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Spain

Hansi Flick has named Thilo Kehrer in Germany's starting line-up to face Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and fans are not happy.

Germany had a demoralizing start to their FIFA World Cup campaign, losing 2-1 to Japan. They will thus be determined to return to winning ways when they take to the field again today.

Die Mannschaft are set to face Spain in their second group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar today. Luis Enrique's men notably go into the game on the back of a thumping 7-0 win over Costa Rica in their opener.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Germany have announced their starting line-up for the game. Flick has notably made two changes to the team that lost to Japan in their opener.

Kai Havertz has been relegated to the bench, with Leon Goretzka taking his place in the team. It appears Thomas Muller will play further forward today, allowing his Bayern Munich teammate to play in midfield.

Nico Schlotterbeck, who struggled against Japan, is another player who has lost his place in Germany's first XI. West Ham United defender Kehrer has taken his place in the team's backline.

Flick will be hopeful that the changes will stand his team in good stead as they look to earn their first win of the tournament. Fans, though, are not on board with his decision to start Kehrer. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"No way he's actually started Muller at 9, Kehrer, [Niklas] Sule. This is gonna get so ugly. No [Leroy] Sane either, would've battered those s**t Spanish full-backs. Flick is a f**king clown, lost all respect for him."

𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖎 @bvbdani__ 🤡🤡🤡



This is gonna get so ugly. No Sane either would've battered those shit Spanish fullbacks 🤡🤡



Flick is a fucking clown, lost all respect for him No way he's actually started Muller at 9, Kehrer, Sule🤡🤡🤡This is gonna get so ugly. No Sane either would've battered those shit Spanish fullbacks🤡🤡Flick is a fucking clown, lost all respect for him No way he's actually started Muller at 9, Kehrer, Sule 😂😂😂😂💀🤡🤡🤡This is gonna get so ugly. No Sane either would've battered those shit Spanish fullbacks 😂😂🤡🤡Flick is a fucking clown, lost all respect for him

Another supporter tweeted:

"As it is he played Kehrer/Sule ahead of [Matthias] Ginter. Now if he plays Muller as #9 Flick has blood on his hands."

Sextuple winners @Rohit_Das11 As it is he played Kehrer/sule ahead of Ginter. Now if he plays Muller as #9 Flick has blood on his hands As it is he played Kehrer/sule ahead of Ginter. Now if he plays Muller as #9 Flick has blood on his hands

One furious fan labelled Kehrer 'utterly garbage':

"I'm sorry Hansi, but Thilo Kehrer is so utterly garbage. How can he be starting?"

Alex Heynes @AzpiChristiRudi I'm sorry Hansi, but Thilo Kehrer is so utterly garbage. How can he be starting I'm sorry Hansi, but Thilo Kehrer is so utterly garbage. How can he be starting

Here are some more reactions to Flick's decision to start Kehrer against Spain:

Usman @MufcUsman Kehrer starting, advantage spain Kehrer starting, advantage spain

It now remains to be seen if Kehrer can prove his doubters wrong by helping Germany to their first win at the FIFA World Cup.

How are Spain lining up against Germany in the FIFA World Cup?

While Flick has made three changes to his team as he desperately looks for a win, Enrique has made just one change to the team that beat Costa Rica. Dani Carvajal has notably come in for Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back.

Spain have the likes of Alvaro Morata, Ansu Fati, Carlos Soler and Nico Williams available on the bench if needed.

