"Flop of the century", "Legs made of cheese balls" – Liverpool fans furious as midfielder picks up yet another injury

Liverpool fans have shared their frustrations on X after a recent report claimed that Thiago Alcantara will be out of action again with a new injury.

On Thursday (February 8), The Times reporter Paul Joyce stated that the 32-year-old suffered a muscle injury in his comeback game in the Reds' 3-1 loss at Arsenal last Sunday. He replaced Joe Gomez in the 85th minute of the encounter when his side were 2-1 down.

A Barcelona academy product, Thiago was out of action with a hip issue since last April. He made his first appearance of the ongoing season past weekend and was expected to help Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in their Premier League title charge.

Following the aforementioned report's publication, a Reds fan wrote:

"Flop of the century 😂😂😂 Legs made of cheese balls 😭😭"

Here's how other supporters reacted to Thiago's latest injury issue:

Thiago, who moved to Anfield in a potential £25 million deal from Bayern Munich in 2020, has struggled to maintain consistency in a Reds shirt due to multiple injuries and illnesses. He has started just 71 of his 98 appearances across all competitions for his team so far.

In the Spaniard's absence, Curtis Jones is thought to retain his starting berth in his side's 4-3-3 setup. The likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott are expected to continue in their rotational role at Liverpool.

Thiago, who has missed a staggering 97 matches for the Reds so far, is reportedly set to end his injury-stricken stint at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He is likely to leave on a free transfer after helping his club lift three domestic trophies, as per The Guardian.

Jamie Carragher remarks on how Liverpool can win Premier League title this campaign

Speaking on Sky Sports, Reds legend Jamie Carragher suggested that his former team must beat defending Premier League champions Manchester City to win the league this season. He said (h/t Sporticos):

"I think from Liverpool and Arsenal's point of view, there will be this nervousness and Manchester City and are coming back and going to go on a run, but both teams have got to play City."

Opining on how the Anfield outfit can dethrone City, Carragher added:

"If you're going to win the league you have to beat City. Then the other teams that you play, you're probably going to be favorites for most of the games you go into. I think it's important for the players and fans not to get too downhearted with what City are doing."

Liverpool, who recorded a 1-1 draw at City last November, are currently two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's team in the 2023-24 Premier League standings. Arsenal are level on points with the European champions, sitting in third spot with 49 points from 23 league games.

While Jurgen Klopp's outfit will host City at Anfield on March 10, Arsenal will travel to the Etihad Stadium for their league contest on March 31.