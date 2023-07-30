"Flop of the season," "Dodged a bullet" - Fans take digs at Real Madrid star after 3-0 loss to Barcelona

Barcelona and Liverpool fans have reacted to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's performance against the Blaugrana in a recent pre-season friendly encounter. The Catalan giants emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline on Saturday, July 29.

Jude Bellingham started as a No. 10 for Los Blancos, with Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior playing ahead of him. However, the trio failed to break the Barcelona defense as they succumbed to a defeat.

Here are some of the reactions to Bellingham's performance against Barcelona:

RYN📦 @Adams_Ryno #ElClasico Barcelona 3 Real Madrid nil 90+4” FT. Feisty, intense, always in these a foul decides it. Vini Jr couldn’t finish his lunch and the penalty. Jude Bellingham missing. Los blancos need a striker #HalaMadrid

uche @uche_xxi

That brudda missing Bellingham wan use aura finish us for pitchThat brudda missing

Stiga Jnr🇴🇲 🇬🇭 @kwawstiga Be like Bellingham is going to be the flop of the season

JooBoy World 💻 @FalJoel 🥶



• 63 minutes

• Goal 0

• Assist 0

• -118 touches

• -70accurate passes (0%)

• 0 key passes

• 0/0long balls

• 100 million flop



Fermi Lopez Pedri Barcelona Barca Bellingham Jude vs Barca : generational talent• 63 minutes• Goal 0• Assist 0• -118 touches• -70accurate passes (0%)• 0 key passes• 0/0long balls• 100 million flop #ElClasico Fermi Lopez Pedri Barcelona Barca Bellingham pic.twitter.com/dTVDDLXAhI

⁹⁹Txrret 🏴‍☠️ @AbzSemtex @theMadridZone Spent 400 mill on bellingham just to be a flop

𝔖𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔥 @saralin_7 twitter.com/bt3/status/168… Baby star better than flop bellingham

The England international completed 88% of his passes in the match and also played a key pass. He hit two shots off target and hit the woodwork once as well. But that wasn't enough for Real Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the first half. Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres scored in the dying embers of the game to make it a convincing win for their side.

"Jude is very complete and has adapted very well" - Manager Carlo Ancelotti on new signing Jude Bellingham

Ahead of Real Madrid's encounter against Barcelona, manager Carlo Ancelotti talked about what Jude Bellingham added to their side. The midfielder joined Madrid in a €103 million deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Ancelotti told the media (via Managing Madrid):

“Each player has their characteristics. The midfielder of 20 years ago was different. They did not have the arrival of the modern midfielder. Not only does Bellingham have technical quality, but he has the physicality to reach the area.

"In this sense, Jude is very complete and has adapted very well... also because his teammates have helped him a lot."

Notably, Bellingham scored in Los Blancos' pre-season friendly against Manchester United, chipping the Red Devils' latest recruit Andre Onana from the edge of the box.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United were also interested in Bellingham but Dortmund's valuation pushed them out of the race for the midfielder.