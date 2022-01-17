Florentino Perez ignores medical advice as he makes key decision on Eden Hazard's Real Madrid future: Reports

Eden Hazard could reportedly be on his way out of Real Madrid soon. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Belgian has told the club he wants to leave.

He's clearly not central to head coach Carlo Ancelotti's plans and is hence ready to move on.

With the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo performing to their best this season, his chances of breaking into the first-team have diminished.

The ex-Chelsea talisman also didn't play a single minute in their Spanish Super Cup final victory over Athletic Bilbao. He also cut a despondent figure during the celebrations.

Sacha Tavolieri @sachatavolieri Eden

Sa situation sportive trouve aussi écho à sa situation médicale : Alors que le staff médical préconisait une nouvelle opération, le président Florentino Pérèz a insisté pour l’éviter… Souhaitant le faire jouer pour le vendre. Eden #Hazard veut quitter le #RealMadrid Sa situation sportive trouve aussi écho à sa situation médicale : Alors que le staff médical préconisait une nouvelle opération, le président Florentino Pérèz a insisté pour l’éviter… Souhaitant le faire jouer pour le vendre. #mercato 🚨 Eden #Hazard veut quitter le #RealMadrid.Sa situation sportive trouve aussi écho à sa situation médicale : Alors que le staff médical préconisait une nouvelle opération, le président Florentino Pérèz a insisté pour l’éviter… Souhaitant le faire jouer pour le vendre. #mercato https://t.co/iXYMixJC2u

The player has seemingly had enough and wants to seek greener pastures.

It's also been reported that Hazard needs further surgery to fix his latest injury. But Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has apparently blocked the Belgian's treatment.

He's keen to offload the player, although the club stands to lose about €100 million they spent on him to bring him to the Spanish capital.

However, the Whites will be cutting their losses given the forward's hefty wages despite missing more than half of their games since the famous switch in 2019.

He's played only 59 games for the club in all competitions so far, scoring only five goals.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🏅 Eden Hazard was the only Real Madrid player not wearing his winners' medal Eden Hazard was the only Real Madrid player not wearing his winners' medal 👀🏅 https://t.co/uNLfj4gS3c

Hazard has suffered recurring injuries and could never truly hit peak form with Real Madrid because of that.

With just two weeks left into the winter transfer window and no formal bid in place from any side, Hazard may have to wait until the summer to leave.

Hazard to leave Real Madrid for a Chelsea return?

Hazard established himself as a star during seven glorious years at Chelsea.

The Belgian scored 110 goals in 352 games and lifted six titles, including two Premier League and Europa League trophies each.

Reports linking him to a sensational return to Stamford Bridge emerged last month, with Hazard potentially joining the Blues at the end of the current season.

However, Thomas Tuchel's side are currently stacked with attacking talent. Real Madrid could also demand Reece James in a swap deal as they're touted to be interested in the right-back.

Newcastle United could also provide the star with a lifeline as the club is actively looking to reinforce their squad to avoid relegation.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although not many top sides would be interested in Hazard, his value has dropped significantly in the last few years. Juventus and his former club Lille, have also been mentioned as possible destinations.

Edited by Aditya Singh