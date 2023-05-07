Florentino Perez makes firm statement regarding Carlo Ancelotti's future as Real Madrid manager

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has put an end to all speculation regarding head coach Carlo Ancelotti's future.

Ancelotti has only one year left on his contract with the club and there has been talk of the Italian leaving Spain to take charge of the Brazilian national team. He was viewed as the favorite to take charge of the Selecao after Tite's resignation, according to numerous reports.

Despite the rumours about his impending exit, Ancelotti continues to deliver for Real Madrid. On Saturday, May 6, he helped Los Blancos to their first Copa del Rey trophy in nine years.

After the title win, club president Perez made it all but certain that Ancelotti won’t be Brazil's next coach any time soon. He said (via 90min):

"I don't want to hear more about it, he has a contract and we are happy.”

Ancelotti has always expressed his love and admiration for Real Madrid. He even said that he has no plans to leave the La Liga giants anytime soon if they do not wish to part ways with him.

In a press conference earlier this season, the 63-year-old said:

"There will be time to think about my future. I have a contract until June 30, 2024, and, if Real Madríd don't sack me before then, I'm not going to move.

"Twenty four titles in my career? The truth is that these numbers do not matter to me. I'll think about that at the end, when taking stock makes more sense."

“Carlo Ancelotti is our favourite” - CBF president confirms Brazil's pursuit of Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Association (CBF) president, recently confirmed that Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti is the favorite to become Brazil's new manager.

Rodrigues told Reuters in an interview (via Evening Standard):

"Ancelotti is unanimously respected among players. Not only Ronaldo Nazario or Vinicius Jr but all those that have played for him.

"I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how constant his work is. He needs no introductions. Ancelotti is not only the players’ favourite but it seems the fans’ too."

He added:

"Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about. They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of an exemplary work he has done in his career.

"He is really a top coach who he has several achievements and we hope he can have even more."

For now, however, Ancelotti's focus will be on the first leg of Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League semifinal against Manchester City on Tuesday, May 9.

Poll : 0 votes