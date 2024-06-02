Florentino Perez makes Real Madrid history as Los Blancos win UEFA Champions League for the 15th time

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has added his name to the club's history books by becoming the president with the most Champions League trophies. This comes after Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Wembley on June 1.

It was a match that saw the German giants nearly steal the spotlight with their first-half performance, but their efforts on goal were no match for Thibaut Courtois. A rejuvenated Spanish side returned to the pitch in the second half with attacking intensity and put the sword to Dortmund's defense.

The first goal came through a Toni Kroos corner, which he laid on a perfect plate for Dani Carvajal to head it into the goal with just over 15 minutes left on the clock. They had one hand on the trophy at that point, but Vinicius Junior placed the second hand there as he doubled the score with 83 minutes on the clock.

This led Real Madrid to lift their 15th Champions League trophy, meaning that under Florentino Perez, they have lifted the trophy an incredible seven times. Perez has surpassed club legend Santiago Bernabeu, who won six such trophies in his time at the helm of affairs at Madrid.

Florentino Perez has also won a total of 35 trophies in all competitions, two more than Santiago Bernabeu did, making the Perez presidency the club's golden years.

Carlo Ancelotti discusses Real Madrid's Champions League trophy win

Real Madrid legend and tactician Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that the players will be celebrating non-stop after he led them to win the Champions League trophy. The legendary manager has now won the continental trophy seven times, five times as manager and twice as a player.

Speaking after the game, Ancelotti said (via The Daily Mail):

"It seems a dream, but not a dream, reality. Difficult game as usual, they played better in the first half and us better in the second. But finals are like this. We are really happy to be able to win the cup.

"The history, the tradition of the club , the players, the fact the club is a family. We have a fantastic environment and we work together without problems. The players don't have egos and are really humble. It wasn't difficult to manage this squad this season."

He also revealed plans for ongoing celebrations, adding:

"We are not going to sleep, for sure."