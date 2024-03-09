Florentino Perez wants Real Madrid star sold in the summer - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Ferland Mendy sold this summer, according to a report by Spanish news outlet Todo Fichajes.

The Frenchman could be offloaded to accommodate potential summer acquisition Alphonso Davies, but Perez is reportedly not convinced about the player too.

Mendy has been in and out of the side since joining the club in 2019. He's had his fair share of bright moments but has lacked consistency in his game.

In the ongoing 2023-24 season, the left-back has made only 17 appearances in La Liga, starting 15 times. His future in Madrid is uncertain and Los Blancos are looking to sell him.

Their previous attempts to get him off the book have been unsuccessful, with no club willing to pay the €30 million asking price for Mendy, not even any Saudi Pro League outfit.

Todo Fichajes also reported that in light of this, Perez will reduce Mendy's price, with the player looking to return to France or move to Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old has racked up 159 appearances for Real Madrid in total and won eight trophies, including two in La Liga and one Champions League.

Real Madrid could be set for an exodus this summer

Ferland Mendy won't be the only player leaving the club if his transfer is confirmed. Some key players of Real Madrid are running down their contracts right now and could opt for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho Fernandez, and Kepa Arrizabalaga are all set to become free agents this summer, and there's no talk of an extension yet.

Of all these players, Modric is confirmed to depart. The Croatian, 38, might as well retire from football, with Carlo Ancelotti reportedly offering him a job in his managerial team.

Meanwhile, Modric's midfield partner Kroos admitted that he isn't sure if he'd extend his terms with Madrid. With his participation at the Euro 2024 for Germany also uncertain, retirement could be on the cards for the World Cup winner too.

As for Nacho, the Spaniard was close to leaving Real Madrid last year due to a lack of first-team chances, but Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to stay put. He has started only 12 league games this season, with his future coming under question once again.

Kepa was signed on loan and the Spaniard wanted to become their No. 1 choice in goal, but Andriy Lunin's meteoric rise means he's come up short in his ambitions. Therefore, Real Madrid are reportedly mulling against extending his loan, or even signing him permanently, leaving the door open for an exit.