Florian Wirtz's father details how Liverpool boss Arne Slot convinced the German international to join the Reds

Florian Wirtz's father, Hans-Joachim Wirtz, has detailed how Arne Slot convinced the German star to join Liverpool. He claimed that Slot's ability to detail his philosophy, highlighting how Wirtz can develop his strengths, convinced his son to join the Reds.
During a discussion with Der Spiegel, Hans said (via Daily Mail):
"He finds the game in England interesting because it thrives on pace and dynamism. Arne Slot presented his playing philosophy, the team tactics in possession and pressing, and how Florian can develop his strengths in these areas. This made a decisive impression on Florian. The training conditions in Liverpool were also totally impressive."
Liverpool broke the bank to secure the services of Florian Wirtz ahead of Bayern Munich in the transfer market this summer. As per Sky Sports, Wirtz's transfer cost was £100 million with an additional £16 million on add-ons. It is the record English transfer.
Florian Wirtz is likewise expected to compete with Dominik Szoboszlai for a start in the Reds' attacking midfield position. In Arne Slot's squad, he is expected to enhance the creative proficiency of the midfield and attack in general. Wirtz can be seen as a unique signing for Liverpool, given his proficiency in creating and scoring goals as well.
Before joining the Reds, Wirtz proved to be an efficient playmaker at Bayer Leverkusen. The German scored 57 goals and contributed 65 assists in 197 appearances at Leverkusen. His ability to create chances could also profit attackers like Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah in the Reds' frontline.
Hugo Ekitike remains interested in joining Liverpool despite rejection in initial bid by Eintracht Frankfurt - Reports
According to Fabrizio Romano, Hugo Ekitike remains interested in joining the Reds this summer despite a rejection of Liverpool's proposal by Eintracht Frankfurt. This comes as the Reds' initial £70 million bid for Ekitike was rejected by Frankfurt, as per talkSPORT. The report also indicated that talks between the Reds and Ekitike over his personal terms have already been completed.
Ekitike is a striker whose finishing proficiency is remarkable. The Frenchman also happens to be a striker who could create chances for his teammates to score. If he joins the Reds this summer, he could improve the Reds' goalscoring tendency and enhance the attacking outlook given his proficiency. In 64 appearances for Frankfurt, Ekitike has registered 26 goals and 14 assists.
Newcastle United have also been linked with a potential move for Ekitike with Alexander Isak linked with a move to Anfield.