Florian Wirtz's father provides massive transfer update amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona 

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz's father has indicated the youngster won't move next summer amidst interest from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Wirtz has garnered interest from many top clubs after his performances in recent seasons. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has scored six goals and provided 10 assists in 19 games across competitions this season. He has been a key player in the Bayer Leverkusen side that lead the Bundesliga and are unbeaten across competitions.

As per Barca Universal, Barcelona are interested in signing Wirtz. However, his father Joachim Wirtz has said that the midfielder might stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season. In an interview with Sky Germany, he said:

"Currently, everything is geared towards Florian continuing to play in Leverkusen next season."

As per Goal, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool are also interested in signing Wirtz next summer.

The Germany international joined Leverkusen's U19 side from FC Koln in 2020 and has since made 122 senior appearances for them, registering 29 goals and 40 assists. His contract expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €85 million.

However, Bayer Leverkusen want to keep the youngster at the club and would demand a higher price for any potential suitor in the summer.

Former Barcelona midfielder heaps praise on Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham

Los Blancos signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million in the summer. He has had an incredible start to his Real Madrid career, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 17 games across competitions.

The 20-year-old has scored some important goals for the Spanish giants, including a brace in the El Clasico at Barcelona. Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy this year and has now also received the Golden Boy award.

The Englishman registered 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season. He also helped England reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

He was hence presented with the Golden Boy award in a ceremony on Monday, December 4. Former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who also won the award in 2006, heaped praise on Bellingham, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“He’s a great player. A great talent who has the future in his hands and who will have a great career. Without a doubt.”

Bellingham has helped Real Madrid reach the summit of the La Liga table this season after 15 games. They will next face Real Betis away on Saturday, December 9.