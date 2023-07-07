Florida-based brewing company release 'GOAT' beer ahead of Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami

While Lionel Messi is yet to make his Inter Miami debut, Florida is already bracing to welcome the Argentina captain. A Florida-based brewing company, Prison Pals Brewing Co., has come up with a new 'GOAT' beer.

The beer has Messi's iconic number 10 shirt printed on it as well. Prison Pals was founded by Juan Pipkin along with a person named Bruno and Diego (the brewmaster of the company).

The company started in Argentina. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they are bracing to welcome the little magician to the MLS. They currently have a shop in Doral, Florida, as well.

Prison Pals Brewing Company special edition GOAT lager!

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami is set to bring unprecedented attention to the MLS and US Soccer. The sport is expected to get a massive boost in terms of popularity and marketing in the United States.

However, Messi won't bring the boom only inside the pitch. The recent gesture from the liquor company showed the Little Magician's larger-than-life popularity.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas spoke about signing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami as a FIFA World Cup winner. The Argentina captain is hands-down one of the greatest players ever to grace the beautiful game. Hence, Messi's signing is huge for the MLS club.

Jorge Mas revealed how the club conducted such a historic piece of business. The billionaire businessman, who is the co-owner of Inter Miami, told El Pais about his club signing Messi:

"I spent three years on it, a year and a half very intensely. There were many conversations with (Messi's father and agent) Jorge. David (Beckham) talked to Leo, only about football issues, because he was a player."

He also added:

"I saw it done at the end of May. I didn't want him to feel under pressure. We spoke in Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, Doha. ... I spent the whole World Cup in Qatar, watching Argentina. The Apple contract was very important to close the deal."

Mas detailed that Messi is expected to earn around $50 million to $60 million with the MLS club. Apart from his fixed salary, Messi will also earn shares of the profit made by the club due to its deals with Adidas and Apple.

