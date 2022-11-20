"Focus, will and belief" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends inspirational message ahead of Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to send an inspirational message ahead of their campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fernando Santos' team are set to start their campaign against Ghana on November 24 in Group H.

Ahead of the commencement of their tournament, the forward wrote on his social media handles:

"Good energies, good feelings, the same commitment and the same concentration that we put into each challenge. Focus! Will! Belief! Wherever you are, Portugal, always!"

After the clash against Ghana, Portugal will take on Uruguay on November 28. Their final group game will take place against South Korea on December 2.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will play his fifth World Cup in Qatar. He has played 17 games so far across four editions, scoring seven and assisting two goals.

Ronaldo started off his 2018 campaign in style, scoring a magnificent match-saving hat-trick against Spain. However, his country's stay in the tournament was short-lived as they were knocked out at the Round of 16 stage by Uruguay.

Portugal teammate said Cristiano Ronaldo is in top shape ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves recently said that Ronaldo is in top shape ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While speaking to the media, the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"From what I've seen in training, he's in spectacular shape, He doesn't worry us at all, we as a team know perfectly well what we need to work on so that each individual stands out on gameday."

The Manchester United ace has been in the news recently for his explosive interview with talkTV presenter Piers Morgan. He hit out at the club and manager Erik ten Hag in the interview. His future at Old Trafford now looks uncertain and it seems that the Portuguese has already played his last game for the club.

However, Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva suggested that those issues haven't taken a toll on the national team at all. Silva said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Top, top, top. The news that comes from England has nothing to do with the Selecao [Portugal squad]. It doesn't concern me, it concerns Cristiano. I don't have to comment. It’s a matter for Cristiano, I’m not a Manchester United player and even if I was I would not answer that, because we’re in the national team so I’m not going to talk about it.”

