"Focus on work and go for the little steps" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has only one piece of advice for Erik ten Hag amid Manchester United struggles 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has given Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag a piece of advice as the Dutch tactician encounters a problematic start to life at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has overseen two disappointing losses at the very beginning of his tenure in charge of the Red Devils.

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7 before being thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on August 13.

The former Ajax head coach has already been called out by the media, with many criticizing his tactics against the Bees in the 4-0 defeat.

Alongside this, there have been off-the-field problems at Old Trafford with question marks over the ownership of the club, Cristiano Ronaldo's future and recruitment.

Klopp knows all about the pressure that builds on a Premier League manager and was asked about Ten Hag's situation.

He admitted that he couldn't offer the Dutchman any words of comfort whilst looking at his own situation at Anfield, (via Mirror):

“No, I've not. It's football problems - and we all have problems. I'm not sure that if you went to Manchester United you could ask Ten Hag if he thinks we have a few injuries too many. It's not like this. The football world is a sea full of sharks."

He continued,

"It is not necessary that I feel sympathy. It will not help them or harm them that I don't. We all have our own problems and that's it.

The German joined Liverpool in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund but didn't have the best of starts in the Anfield hotseat.

He touches on this whilst offering one piece of advice to Ten Hag:

“When I arrived here seven years ago, I don't think we hit the ground running. It wasn't 'oh God, you can see it immediately'. What I can say is that I didn't read anything - and that makes it easier because you know that when you're not over the moon about your own results, you don't care what people say.

"You don't have to read it. You don't have to be fussed by it. You focus on work and go for the little steps."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Man United:



"I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0 but we have to take it like it is. We drew two games, is it better to play us right now?” Jurgen Klopp on Man United:"I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0 but we have to take it like it is. We drew two games, is it better to play us right now?” 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Man United:"I would prefer to play them after they won 5-0 but we have to take it like it is. We drew two games, is it better to play us right now?” 🔴 https://t.co/Q96xSIUNRl

Manchester United and Liverpool eager to get a win

The two rivals clash at Old Trafford

Manchester United face Liverpool on Monday, August 22 with Ten Hag eager to get his side back into form.

A win would be at the expense of Klopp's men, who have also started the campaign off in unconvincing fashion.

Liverpool have drawn both of their first two games of the season with a 2-2 draw against Fulham and a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The pressure is on both sides to start picking up valuable wins right at the very beginning of the season.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett