"Focused on the job ahead" - Cristiano Ronaldo makes social media post ahead of Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League fixture

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted on social media ahead of Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League fixture against Al-Fayha on Wednesday, February 14.

The Knights of Najd will be playing their first competitive game since December 30, when they recorded a 4-1 victory over Al-Taawoun. During the winter break in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a calf injury, due to which Al-Nassr's China tour had to be cancelled.

The Portuguese star also missed the Saudi Pro League side's friendly game against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. However, Ronaldo started for Al-Nassr during their friendly loss (2-0) against Al-Hilal on Thursday (February 8).

Luis Castro's Al-Nassr will visit the Prince Faysal Bin Fahd Stadium on February 14 (Wednesday) to face Al-Fayha in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League. Ahead of the match, the Portuguese forward took to Instagram and uploaded a post.

Ronaldo wrote in the caption:

"Focused on the job ahead."

Ronaldo made four appearances in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, bagging three goals and an assist. With four wins and two draws (14 points), the Knights of Najd topped Group E ahead of the likes of Persepolis, Al-Duhail, and Istiklol.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces Lionel Messi chants at Kingdom Arena during friendly game against Al-Hilal

During Al-Nassr's friendly match against Al-Hilal on Thursday (February 8) at the Kingdom Arena, fans taunted Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi chants. The Knights of Najd lost the match 2-0 as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsari scored in the first half for Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo was playing his first name for Al-Nassr since their last Saudi Pro League match against Al-Taawoun in December. Although it was a friendly, Luis Castro's side will be disappointed to have suffered their second defeat against Al-Hilal this season. Al-Hilal are also leading the Saudi Pro League table with 53 points from 19 games. On the other side, Al-Nassr are second with 46 points from 19 matches.

During the recent friendly fixture between the two sides, fans decided to chant the name of Ronaldo's arch-rival, Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese forward was visibly agitated after the loss. During the game, Ronaldo had a passing accuracy of 82% and took a total of seven shots, out of which only one was on target. This season, the former Real Madrid forward has made 25 appearances for Al-Nassr, recording 24 goals and 11 assists.