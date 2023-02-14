“Followed because they won everything” – Manchester United legend confirms rumours about him supporting Liverpool are true

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who served the club as a player and as a manager, recently confirmed rumours that he supported Liverpool while growing up.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Solskjaer made a surprising revelation that he supported the Reds while growing up, as they were the dominant team in the 80s:

"You learn as long as you live, that’s the only answer I can give you. I never confirm that one! I’m a Manchester United fan through and through. I bleed red. I must have been environmentally damaged because when you follow football, we had Match of the Day on every Saturday in Norway and of course, Liverpool were the better team in the 80s."

He continued:

"They had Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and all of those, so yes I followed Liverpool. I was one of the supporters who followed because they won everything. Hard enough to say as a Man United player, but they were the better team in the 80s."

OddsOnFPL @OddsOnFPL If City get stripped of their titles, there is a chance that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Harry Maguire won us a Premier League. If City get stripped of their titles, there is a chance that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Harry Maguire won us a Premier League. https://t.co/S1SXAl5Yot

Solskjaer represented the club 366 times as a player, scoring 126 goals and providing 50 assists. He was in charge of the team for 168 games as the manager, winning 92, drawing 35 and losing 41 times.

Liverpool fan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on his experience of playing under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

FC Barcelona vs Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a Liverpool fan, he's most well known for his spell at Manchester United.

Solskjaer played under none other than Sir Alex Ferguson during his stint at the club. Speaking about his experience of playing under the legendary manager, Solskjaer said:

"He was an absolute treat. I met Patrice Evra a while back, and he said he was enjoying life at Juventus, but it was like going to work. At United, we came to Carrington and worked our bollocks off, but we never felt like we went to work. The gaffer always wanted us to express ourselves. He’d created an environment with inner justice. Giggsy, Pally (Gary Pallister), Keano, Brian McClair, Cantona, Schmeichel – we demanded 100 per cent of ourselves."

A Funny Old Game @sid_lambert It’s 24 years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came on as sub at the City Ground with Man Utd 4-1 up and no need to do anything silly.



12 minutes later he’s bagged four goals.



Outrageous behaviour.



It’s 24 years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came on as sub at the City Ground with Man Utd 4-1 up and no need to do anything silly.12 minutes later he’s bagged four goals.Outrageous behaviour. https://t.co/8PeIYFGuci

He added:

"From 2000 onwards, I started to make notes of the sessions that we did. I’ve got all the diaries here with me at Molde. I realised I was experiencing something only my teammates could experience, because he’s unique. Less was more for him. He never talked for hours, but whatever he said made a difference."

Solskjaer famously scored an injury time winner for United against Bayern Munich in the 1999 UEFA Champions League final.

