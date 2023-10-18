Fans online have reacted to a video where England midfielder Jude Bellingham can be seen faking getting hit in the face in the Euro qualifier against Italy.

Gareth Southgate's England qualified for the 2024 UEFA Euros after they defeated Italy 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, October 17. Gianluca Scamacca gave the Gli Azzurri an early lead in the 15th minute. However, with the help of a brace from Harry Kane and a second-half strike from Marcus Rashford, the Three Lions managed to record a comfortable victory.

After the big win, a hilarious video clip of Jude Bellingham has surfaced on the internet. In the video, Italy's Bryan Cristante can be seen pushing the Englishman back from his chest. However, Bellingham fell on the ground while holding his face, which didn't have any contact with the AS Roma midfielder.

As the video went viral, fans quickly came up with jocular responses on X (formerly Twitter). A few fans shared other video clips where football players were caught faking an injury on camera. On the other side, some supporters compared the Englishman to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr, who have also been a part of a few such incidents.

"Following Ronaldo's footsteps," one user tweeted.

"Better than DiCaprio," another fan commented.

Jude Bellingham had a decent performance against Italy as he provided a brilliant assist and had a passing accuracy of 89%. The Real Madrid midfielder also won eight duels against Gli Azzurri, winning the Player of the Match award.

Jude Bellingham reveals that he wants to stay at Real Madrid for 10-15 years

After the win over Italy, English midfielder Jude Bellingham revealed that he wants to stay at Santiago Bernabeu for another 10 to 15 years. He also addressed the staggering transfer fee of €103 million on which he joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old said (via the Mirror):

"Since the last few months, I have been really working on my timing getting into the box and as I am arriving I am arriving with a big hunger. With the big transfer, the fact is I have to deliver, whether it is a goal or assist, or a match-winning performance.

"This is the club I want to be at for the next 10 to 15 years of my life. I am loving it there. Carlo basically said this position is where he sees me."

Since joining Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has been in stellar form. The Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 10 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos.

Moreover, the young English midfielder has also equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-goal record, which he scored in his first 10 games for Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham has also recorded two more assists than the Portuguese attacker, who joined the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in 2009 from Manchester United.