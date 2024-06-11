“Following Ronaldo’s footsteps” “Oh hell nah” - Fans react as Jude Bellingham is announced as the face of Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham got fans talking as he became the face of Kim Kardashian's apparel brand SKIMS. The English midfielder enjoyed an incredibly successful 2023-24 season at Real Madrid and is now embracing his newfound superstar status.

Elite athletes like Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi have all been appointed as ambassadors by clothing brands during their careers.

American celebrity Kim Kardashian is well-known in the showbiz industry, and she launched her shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS in 2018. Upon launching the men's line in 2023, she had Al-Hilal star Neymar as the lead model alongside NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund last summer, and his popularity has grown exponentially since the move. As he prepares to take on Europe with the England national team at Euro 2024, the 20-year-old was recruited to model for SKIMS.

Trending

Fans took to X to react to Jude Bellingham's new ambassadorial role with the apparel line.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"Kim about to introduce bro to onlyfans."

Another fan pointed out that Bellingham was following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Following Ronaldo's foot steps."

Another fan lamented the midfielder's choice of brand:

"oh hell nah… someone pls teach this boy how to choose the right brands to partner with pls."

A fan hailed him for his success:

"Frosh young boy getting it."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In his debut season for Real Madrid, Bellingham scored 23 goals and provided 13 assists, helping Los Blancos secure the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid legend hails Jude Bellingham ahead of Euro 2024

Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has hailed former teammate Jude Bellingham for his maturity as he prepares for a second international tournament with England. The German midfielder announced his decision to retire after Euro 2024 a few weeks ago.

Kroos spoke with the BBC about the 20-year-old, who lit up the Santiago Bernabeau in their sole season together. He stated that he is confident in Bellingham's ability to handle the pressure of representing England, praising him for his maturity. Kroos said:

"I've had a year with Jude and had to ask how old he really is. He's 20 but - and particularly off the field - he feels to be a fair bit more mature than that."

"It speaks for him that there is so much hope resting on him in England. At Real, in the first few weeks, he was directly decisive for us. I didn't feel he had any problems as his importance to the team grew."

"He's a guy who can handle this pressure. This personality at just 20 years of age - it's no problem for him to withstand the pressure."

Toni Kroos will be hoping to make his last international tournament a memorable one by winning Euro 2024 with Germany on home soil.