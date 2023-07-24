Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has recently disclosed the way he calms down his girlfriend, Clara Chia, whenever she gets stressed or nervous.

Following his departure from the main team at Camp Nou, the Spaniard cemented his position as president of the King's League.

Thus, Pique recently capitalized on the stage of his football league to talk about his love life and tell people how one can calm down their partner in anxiety-ridden situations.

"Food from the neck from behind, a little food from the ear, to calm down when they are so nervous," said Gerard Pique.

It was earlier disclosed in a report by Lavanguardia that Gerard Pique's girlfriend, Clara Chia was uncomfortable with the court proceedings and agreements between the former Barcelona defender and his ex-partner, Shakira. However, Chia understands that Pique is a father and has responsibilities toward his children, but sometimes, the situation gets out of hand.

In addition to that, Chia had to leave the apartment where she lived with Pique on occasions when his children arrived. Leaving the place, she had to stay with her parents for the time being, which resulted in awkwardness and an uncomfortable environment for the 24-year-old.

Gerard Pique heaps praise on the new Barcelona signing

A week ago, Barcelona closed on the deal of former Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez. The 32-year-old has been a consistent and prominent figure in the line-up of the Los Leones for years. However, he finally decided to sum up his adventure with the former club by joining Xavi's Barcelona this summer.

Thus, addressing the signing while speaking to EFE, Pique heaped praise on the central defender. The Kings League president called Martinez a great player and insisted that his experience will help the Blaugrana ace in the upcoming season.

"I coincided with him in the Spanish national team on some occasions, and he is a great player who has been in La Liga for years. He has played for both Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao, two great clubs in Spain, and he has a lot of experience," Pique explained.

Martinez joined Athletic Bilbao from Real Sociedad in 2018. Since then, the center-back has made a total of 177 appearances for the Los Leones and has also scored seven goals. Moreover, the Spaniard played a crucial role in helping his side secure a UEFA Europa Conference League Spot in the 2022/23 season.