“Football ability is quite superior to Ronaldo” – Fans make bold claim about ‘skillfull’ player as outstanding compilation surfaces

Cristiano Ronaldo has been compared to another Portuguese superstar after a compilation video of Ricardo Quaresma went viral online.

The two wingers burst onto the scene at Sporting Lisbon at a very similar period in the early 2000s, with Queresma playing in the senior squad a year earlier, which led to him being part of the Primeira Liga winning side in 2002.

The two were even both sold in the same summer, with Ronaldo joining Manchester United, while his Portugal teammate signed for Barcelona.

Since then, Ronaldo has gone on to win five Ballon d'Ors, as well as five Champions League titles, three Premier Leagues, two La Ligas and two Serie A championships. According to Sky Sports, he is the leading goalscorer in the history of men’s professional football, with 807 recognized strikes.

Queresma hasn't quite reached those heights, although he has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Porto, Inter Milan and Chelsea, and fans have recognized the winger on Twitter following the emergence of an extraordinary compilation of his best skills on the pitch over the years.

thiago 🇦🇷 @TotalVitinha Don't get me wrong, Ronaldo had a better career, but Quaresma football ability is quite superior to Ronaldo Don't get me wrong, Ronaldo had a better career, but Quaresma football ability is quite superior to Ronaldo https://t.co/IY8vcGceWP

Luka Modric's incredible assist with the outside of his foot for Real Madrid this week in the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea was a trademark move for Quaresma, and here are some of the best reactions to the viral video posted by @totalvitinha:

archipirata @Architecturous @TotalVitinha Completely agree. I saw these both at Sporting. One went to Man Utd, the other to Barcelona that summer. If I had to pick one... I would have picked Quaresma. This is the clearest example I can point to how attitude and work ethic is an essential factor for greatness. @TotalVitinha Completely agree. I saw these both at Sporting. One went to Man Utd, the other to Barcelona that summer. If I had to pick one... I would have picked Quaresma. This is the clearest example I can point to how attitude and work ethic is an essential factor for greatness.

jàhshua🌴 @joshgohrd @AL_FAAIZY @TotalVitinha Lol, can’t take you serious if after watching this you still believe Ronaldo is a better crosser, dribbler and playmaker than Q. @AL_FAAIZY @TotalVitinha Lol, can’t take you serious if after watching this you still believe Ronaldo is a better crosser, dribbler and playmaker than Q.

Thunder @Iam_Graffite @TotalVitinha @UncertainedDamu I luv CR7 but Q was something else @TotalVitinha @UncertainedDamu I luv CR7 but Q was something else

Q قدس @qtheholy @TotalVitinha By far, Q perfected his skills way before he was pro, and he could majestically move through players like it was nothing, if things didn't go left for him..he could have been a world best...easily, especially after what he did for Porto...boi @TotalVitinha By far, Q perfected his skills way before he was pro, and he could majestically move through players like it was nothing, if things didn't go left for him..he could have been a world best...easily, especially after what he did for Porto...boi

Pablo Pasuri @PasuriPablo @TotalVitinha Most of the skills Ronaldo did in his prime he leant them from quaresma @TotalVitinha Most of the skills Ronaldo did in his prime he leant them from quaresma

Other fans upset by Quaresma and Ronaldo comparison

38-year-old Quaresma is still playing in the Portuguese top flight for Vitória de Guimarães, as the winger winds down his memorable career.

He has scored 112 goals in 676 games, and won no fewer than 13 major trophies in his two decades at the top level, including being a member of the Portugal squad that won their first big international tournament at Euro 2016.

However, many feel that the tricky winger has not lived up to his full potential, with Twitter users replying to the compilation that the former Chelsea player doesn't actually create that many goals, unlike the much more productive Ronaldo.

Jose Mourinho once claimed Quaresma needed to 'change his mentality' (via Goal.com), when he managed his fellow countryman at Inter between 2008-2010, with the two regularly butting heads while at the San Siro together.

The mere comparison between Ronaldo and Quaresma caused some social media users to go into meltdown. Here are some of the more negative takes on the skillful compelation:

Kenechukwu 💜 @abajamz



He just an entertainer, even Nani had a better career @TotalVitinha All these skills, how did it add to goals or trophies? Not even assistHe just an entertainer, even Nani had a better career @TotalVitinha All these skills, how did it add to goals or trophies? Not even assistHe just an entertainer, even Nani had a better career

TheBraveGambler💰💣 @iam_Sexysavage @TotalVitinha Quaresma is like Jay Jay Okocha. they are just show man.. They weren’t consistent enough because they see football as fun and not a buisiness.. but it’s one thing to do the trivela against Rio Ave and it’s another thing to do it in a C’League Q’final. By let’s appreciate them all @TotalVitinha Quaresma is like Jay Jay Okocha. they are just show man.. They weren’t consistent enough because they see football as fun and not a buisiness.. but it’s one thing to do the trivela against Rio Ave and it’s another thing to do it in a C’League Q’final. By let’s appreciate them all

Loudspeeka @Loudspeeka @TotalVitinha Y'all look for every opportunity to pour your hate on Ronaldo. @TotalVitinha Y'all look for every opportunity to pour your hate on Ronaldo.

Jake Schwartz @JakeSch84457631 @TotalVitinha There is no way people agree with this. Delusional. Quaresma was class, but Ronaldo is clear by miles. His heading, goalscoring, leadership, shooting, and even dribbling. Not only that but Ronaldo has stayed consistent his whole career, practically every game. Ronaldo is clear. @TotalVitinha There is no way people agree with this. Delusional. Quaresma was class, but Ronaldo is clear by miles. His heading, goalscoring, leadership, shooting, and even dribbling. Not only that but Ronaldo has stayed consistent his whole career, practically every game. Ronaldo is clear.

Jabroni8 @JCee8889 @TotalVitinha Ronaldo was doing the same thing....until it got kicked out of him at UTD, meaning talent and application is needed to be successful. @TotalVitinha Ronaldo was doing the same thing....until it got kicked out of him at UTD, meaning talent and application is needed to be successful.

Botond 🤖 @BotondHamori @TotalVitinha Quaresma flopped at Barca, Inter, and Chelsea. Football isn't just about tricks. Ronaldo, on the other hand, excelled everywhere he played. Quaresma wasn't good in any of the top leagues. @TotalVitinha Quaresma flopped at Barca, Inter, and Chelsea. Football isn't just about tricks. Ronaldo, on the other hand, excelled everywhere he played. Quaresma wasn't good in any of the top leagues.

