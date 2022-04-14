“Football ability is quite superior to Ronaldo” – Fans make bold claim about ‘skillfull’ player as outstanding compilation surfaces

Cristiano Ronaldo has been compared to another Portuguese superstar after a compilation video of Ricardo Quaresma went viral online.
The two wingers burst onto the scene at Sporting Lisbon at a very similar period in the early 2000s, with Queresma playing in the senior squad a year earlier, which led to him being part of the Primeira Liga winning side in 2002.
The two were even both sold in the same summer, with Ronaldo joining Manchester United, while his Portugal teammate signed for Barcelona.
Since then, Ronaldo has gone on to win five Ballon d'Ors, as well as five Champions League titles, three Premier Leagues, two La Ligas and two Serie A championships. According to Sky Sports, he is the leading goalscorer in the history of men’s professional football, with 807 recognized strikes.
Queresma hasn't quite reached those heights, although he has played for some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Porto, Inter Milan and Chelsea, and fans have recognized the winger on Twitter following the emergence of an extraordinary compilation of his best skills on the pitch over the years.
Luka Modric's incredible assist with the outside of his foot for Real Madrid this week in the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea was a trademark move for Quaresma, and here are some of the best reactions to the viral video posted by @totalvitinha:
Other fans upset by Quaresma and Ronaldo comparison
38-year-old Quaresma is still playing in the Portuguese top flight for Vitória de Guimarães, as the winger winds down his memorable career.
He has scored 112 goals in 676 games, and won no fewer than 13 major trophies in his two decades at the top level, including being a member of the Portugal squad that won their first big international tournament at Euro 2016.
However, many feel that the tricky winger has not lived up to his full potential, with Twitter users replying to the compilation that the former Chelsea player doesn't actually create that many goals, unlike the much more productive Ronaldo.
Jose Mourinho once claimed Quaresma needed to 'change his mentality' (via Goal.com), when he managed his fellow countryman at Inter between 2008-2010, with the two regularly butting heads while at the San Siro together.
The mere comparison between Ronaldo and Quaresma caused some social media users to go into meltdown. Here are some of the more negative takes on the skillful compelation: