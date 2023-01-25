Football agent Kia Joorabchian says Everton rejected chance to sign Real Madrid star for meagre fee

Prominent football agent Kia Joorabchian has revealed that Everton had a chance to sign Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes and Real Madrid's Eder Militao. However, they decided to pass on the opportunity.

The superagent's relationship with the Toffees has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks. Speculation has mounted over his involvement with the club's woes.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “We offered Bruno Guimarães to Everton at £16m, they didn’t like him.”



“We offered Everton Diego Carlos at £11m before he went to Sevilla!”



“We offered Éder Militão when he was leaving [Sao Paulo]!”



Kia Joorabchian reveals the players his agency have offered “We offered Bruno Guimarães to Everton at £16m, they didn’t like him.”“We offered Everton Diego Carlos at £11m before he went to Sevilla!”“We offered Éder Militão when he was leaving [Sao Paulo]!”Kia Joorabchian reveals the players his agency have offered #EFC ❌ “We offered Bruno Guimarães to Everton at £16m, they didn’t like him.”❌ “We offered Everton Diego Carlos at £11m before he went to Sevilla!”❌ “We offered Éder Militão when he was leaving [Sao Paulo]!”Kia Joorabchian reveals the players his agency have offered #EFC! 👀 https://t.co/kdd1pdjnh9

This past week has been chaotic for Everton, with news of the club being put up for sale. The club have already sacked their manager Frank Lampard. They also missed out on signing Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma after he completed his medical with the club.

Everton are also uncertain about their next manager while sitting in the relegation doldrums of the Premier League table.

Questions have been raised about Joorabchian's relationship with Farhad Moshiri, the majority shareholder. Additionally, he was instrumental in the transfers of his player clients Richarlison, Bernard, and Anwar El-Ghazi to Everton. He also brokered the deal that brought current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to Goodison Park.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Football agent Kia Joorabchian announced on talkSPORT radio that he offered Bruno Guimarães & Diego Carlos to Everton for less than £20m, in which the club rejected. Football agent Kia Joorabchian announced on talkSPORT radio that he offered Bruno Guimarães & Diego Carlos to Everton for less than £20m, in which the club rejected. 💲🔵 Football agent Kia Joorabchian announced on talkSPORT radio that he offered Bruno Guimarães & Diego Carlos to Everton for less than £20m, in which the club rejected. https://t.co/sr5XwyJcaw

However, Joorabchian has denied having too much influence at Everton. He claims that the current regime has largely ignored him, particularly when it comes to transfers. Speaking to talkSPORT, the superagent said:

“Of course, as we do, we offered him many, many players, and they turned them all down. In the past, we have offered them Bruno Guimaraes at £16million when he was leaving Athletico Paranaense. They didn’t like him and they went for Jean-Philippe Gbamin instead and Guimaraes went to Lyon."

He continued:

“We offered them Eder Militao when he was leaving [first club Sao Paulo in Brazil, before he joined Porto – now he’s staring at Real Madrid].”

Manchester United are interested in Real Madrid superstar

According to El Nacional, Manchester United are keen to sign Ballon d'Or-winning striker Karim Benzema in the summer when his contract with Real Madrid expires. The Red Devils will face competition from Saudi-backed Newcastle for his signature and will hope to secure it after missing out on him previously.

Manchester United were initially linked with a move with Benzema before he moved to the Spanish capital from Lyon in 2009. They will try again this summer for his signature.

Manchester United signed Raphael Varane in 2021, 10 years after he was first courted by them and he has a big impact at the club. They hope Benzema will have a similar impact.

The striker is reportedly one of Erik Ten Hag's top targets and competition from the Magpies will not be welcomed by the Red Devils. Nevertheless, Manchester United hope to convince the five-time UEFA Champions League winner to come to Old Trafford and help them improve.

Poll : 0 votes