“Football has already won”, “Magic in an hour” – Fans can’t hold back their excitement as Lionel Messi starts for Argentina in FIFA World Cup clash against Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi is set to start for Argentina in their first group match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (22 November), and this has pleased his fans to no end. The forward has been in remarkable form for La Albiceleste this year, scoring an impressive ten goals in six appearances.

Fans can't contain their excitement as the forward is widely expected to continue his blistering form and score goals against Saudi Arabia. Messi is also highly capable of creating goals too, and expectations are high for the Argentine.

ESPN Argentina @ESPNArgentina ¡ASÍ VA LA SELECCIÓN ARGENTINA!



El 11 que definió Scaloni para debutar en el Mundial frente a Arabia Saudita. ¿Estás de acuerdo con el equipo?



Taking to Twitter to share their delight at his inclusion in the starting lineup for Argentine's World Cup opener, Messi's fans are looking forward to seeing a masterclass display from the Argentina captain.

Here are some of the reactions:

ᴅ @rsxvp in for some Messi magic in an hour.. in for some Messi magic in an hour..

Mercury Ugonna @CFC_Mercury So the World gets to see Lionel Messi play today...



We are really blessed ... No doubt So the World gets to see Lionel Messi play today...We are really blessed ... No doubt

G ⵣ🇩🇿🇵🇸 @datAlgeriangirl I hope Messi scores before the commentator can even say good morning 🤪 I hope Messi scores before the commentator can even say good morning 🤪

Him @Always_been_him Messi plays today football has already won Messi plays today football has already won

Alexis’ Kavkas View 🇦🇿🇬🇪 @AlexisIsKavkas Wake Up

Have Breakfast

Messi Ball !



Great life 🤷🏻‍♂️ Wake Up Have Breakfast Messi Ball ! Great life 🤷🏻‍♂️

Messi has also been in astonishing form for Paris Saint-Germain, where he has scored seven goals and provided ten assists in just 13 Ligue 1 games. He has also been a massive threat in the final third in the Champions League, racking up four goals and as many assists in just five appearances.

The forward will hope he can continue his goalscoring form in the FIFA World Cup and give his fans something to be very delighted about.

Lionel Messi and Argentina prepare to take on Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Messi looks set to begin his FIFA World Cup campaign with the Albiceleste at the iconic Lusail stadium against Middle Eastern opponents Saudi Arabia. La Pulga has confirmed this will be his final World Cup and will want to get his hands on the most prestigious of prizes.

Messi and his Argentine compatriots are in fine form, with the south American champions going unbeaten in over 35 games while also not conceding a goal in their last five. La Albiceleste will expect a strong result in their group opener.

Saudi Arabia will enter the game as clear underdogs, as the host’s next-door neighbors look to avoid embarrassment at the hands of Messi and Co.

The Middle Eastern side will, however, have to find their shooting boots if they are to get anything from the game. Saudi Arabia have picked up just a single goal from their last five games, which will be worrying for their fans.

Messi will hope he can get on the scoresheet against Saudi Arabia, as he is two goals away from equaling Diego Maradona’s FIFA World Cup goal tally for Argentina (8).

